Thomas “Tom” G. Percival, age 75, passed away on May 20, 2022. He was born September 5, 1946, in Rome, a son of the late W. McKinley and Elizabeth Mammosser Percival, and graduated from Rome Free Academy in 1964. Tom was united in marriage to the former Mary Jane Griffin on January 3, 1970, in St. Paul’s Church, a blessed marriage of 52 years. He was employed as a mechanic and later as service manager at Rome Agway for 22 years from 1968 to 1990. In 1990 he started working for the Rome City School District. In 1992, he was appointed Supervisor of Maintenance until his retirement in December 2010. Tom proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1965-67, earned the rank of Sergeant (E-5) and served in Vietnam from1966-67. He was a member of the Rome VFW.

