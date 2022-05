MANSFIELD, Ohio — The Mansfield Police Department is investigating the death of a 19-year-old man who was found fatally shot on Friday morning. According to a release, officers were called to the 300 block of Jennings Avenue just after 7 a.m. for a report of "man down." Police arrived to find a deceased man laying on the ground, dressed in all black, and wearing a mask. A gun was found near the body along with other evidence of a shooting.

MANSFIELD, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO