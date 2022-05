SUPERIOR, Wis. – A blast from the 90s in Superior ushered in an early start to summer concert season. The band 311 made a tour stop at Earth Rider brewery Saturday night. 311 is a larger-scale alternative rock band out of Omaha, Nebraska, with a mix of rock, rap, reggae and funk. Earth Rider sold over 900 tickets for the event and lines went down the street before the show. As summer is approaching, breweries are becoming a popular spot for many of these bands to perform.

SUPERIOR, WI ・ 10 HOURS AGO