Several communities will hold public memorial events for Memorial Day. A Memorial Day Parade will begin at 9 a.m. on Memorial Day. The parade will proceed down 5th Avenue to the Vietnam Memorial on Clermont Street in front of the Courthouse. The parade will form and the rifle salute and taps will be performed at The Bay at East View at 9 a.m., followed by the Memorial Day parade to the courthouse Vietnam Memorial on Vietnam Memorial, lasting until approximately 9:45 a.m.

2 DAYS AGO