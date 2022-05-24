ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Man accused of killing 15-year-old boy begins retrial

By Abel Garcia
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0scbCy_0fo60pZv00

A convicted murderer was back in the courtroom for a crime committed nine years ago.

Michael Solid testified once again before a jury. Tensions inside the courtroom were high with Solid at one point arguing with the prosecutor. We spoke to the victim’s father, and he says while this retrial forces him to relive the worst day of his life, he has to be here to make sure his son has a voice.

Solid and Jacob Dismont were convicted of murder in the death of the 15-year-old. In May of 2013, Dismont, stole the iPad from the teenager and Solid was driving a white SUV that ran him over.

Both were sentenced to prison for murder, robbery, and other felony charges in 2016. Dismont pleaded guilty to his charges and Solid went to trial and was convicted, but the Nevada Supreme Court reversed that decision on appeal, finding a structural error.

Defense attorneys for Solid argued the jury selection process was not handled correctly, and that the court improperly refused to conduct a hearing on why Black people were underrepresented.

Ivan Arenas, the father of the victim, said reliving this case again is the biggest pain a parent can face.

"We are going through hell twice because we had to go through the details once already," Arenas said.

He says all he wants is for justice to be served.

"Everyone is talking about his rights and the legal things, but what about my baby?" ," Arenas said. "I'm never going to get him back."

Arenas says he purchased his son that iPad as a gift for his good grades and participation in sports. His son was proud of the gift and fatally fought to keep it.

"It is the worst tragedy I have gone through, personally, "Arenas stated.

Marcos suffered a collapsed lung, a damaged liver and pancreas, and a skull fracture. His father says he would have just turned 25 if he was still alive today.

Emotions in the courtroom ran very high. At one point, Ivan Arenas had an outburst in court, directing a question at Solid when he was on the stand, he then left the courtroom.

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Texas Woman Accused of Killing Married Boyfriend for Professing Love for Another Woman

A woman in Texas has been accused of killing her boyfriend after he informed her of his love for another woman, with the man having since been revealed to have been married. Karin Stewart, 51, was first reported by regional outlet Fox 26 to have been arrested in connection with allegedly shooting and killing her “husband” at a residence in Spring. A murder charge was filed and Stewart was booked into jail.
TEXAS STATE
People

Florida Woman Charged in Killing and Burying of an 81-Year-Old Man in Backyard

A Florida woman has been charged in connection with the murder of an elderly man, who she told police that she killed and then buried in a backyard. Clio Marcia Trice was arrested on a second-degree murder charge on Monday, after she told neighbors that she had killed an 81-year-old man — whose identity has not yet been released — according to the Miami Herald.
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

Man gets life in prison, plus 45 years, in beheading case

A New Hampshire man convicted of killing his wife’s co-worker and forcing her to behead him was sentenced Friday to life in prison, plus 45 years.Armando Barron, 32, was convicted Thursday of first-degree murder, which carries a mandatory sentence of life without parole. A judge imposed additional time as recommended by prosecutors for other crimes, including kidnapping, criminal solicitation and assault.“Your actions were brutal. They were also horrific, they were selfish, and they were completely senseless,” Judge Elizabeth Leonard told Barron. “The abject cruelty, the pain and suffering and all that you inflicted on Jonathan that night is unfathomable.”Barron...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Distractify

A Wealthy Man Is Accused of Killing His Wife While His Children Stand by Him — Is This Another 'Staircase'?

Stop us if you've heard this one before. A wealthy man stumbles upon the bloody body of his wife in the home they share. He attempts to revive her while their daughter frantically dials 911. Unfortunately, it's too late and the wife dies. The husband is shocked while the family tries to move on, but things just don't sit right with local law enforcement.
ELMIRA, NY
Daily Mail

Georgia father is charged after tracking daughter's location via her cellphone to a church parking and then shooting at a 17-year-old boy that he found her with

A 36-year-old Georgia man has been charged with multiple felonies, including aggravated assault after he allegedly shot at a 17-year-old boy that he found with his daughter after tracking her location via her cell phone to a church parking lot. On Wednesday, deputies from the Habersham County Sheriff's Department responded...
MOUNT AIRY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Murder#Defense Attorneys#Violent Crime#The Nevada Supreme Court
Daily News

Taco Bell worker held without bail in cold-blooded killing of customer after earlier disputes

A cold-blooded Taco Bell worker stalked and fatally shot a total stranger after a pair of late-night confrontations both inside and outside inside the Bronx fast-food joint, authorities said Wednesday. Accused killer Edison Cruz, 25, first scuffled with victim David Scott at the restaurant, with the killer following the customer and his wife when they walked out, said Bronx prosecutor John ...
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Cold case breakthrough as a woman and a man are BOTH arrested over disappearance of a 19-year-old young mum two decades ago

A married couple have been arrested by police over the mysterious disappearance of a single mother in Sydney's west two decades ago. Amber Haigh was reported missing on June 19, 2002 after failing to return to her home in Kingsvale in Sydney's south-west two weeks earlier where the 19-year-old lived with her six-month-old son and a married couple.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Tragic moment 19-year-old Brazilian nursing student was shot in the back of the head execution-style by her ex-boyfriend as she was about to step into her father's car

This is tragic moment a 19-year-old nursing student was shot dead by her ex-boyfriend as she was about to step into her father's vehicle in front of the university in the southeastern state of São Paulo. Surveillance videos showed the gunman running up to Juliana Fernandes from behind and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Met Police officers’ son, 20, who escaped prosecution for killing two men in drug-drive crash is spared jail for having £1,000 stash of cannabis at family's £1m home

A son of two Met police officers who was previously involved in a crash that killed two men while he was drug-driving was spared jail today after he was caught with stash of cannabis. Max Coopey, 20, from Ascot, Berkshire, stood before District Judge Samuel Goozee at Reading Magistrates Court...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy