Racine Walkoff Lifts Pittsfield in Western Mass Quarters

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A Berkshire Superior Court jury found one man guilty Friday but acquitted another in the shooting of Nicholas Carnevale of Cheshire in 2018. Luis Delvalle-Rodriguez, 27, of Pittsfield was found guilty of armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, armed kidnapping with serious bodily injury, two counts of armed kidnapping, two counts of assault and battery, and malicious damage to a motor vehicle.

PITTSFIELD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO