Pittsfield, MA

Racine Walkoff Lifts Pittsfield in Western Mass Quarters

By iBerkshires.com Sports
iBerkshires.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSFIELD, Mass. – Chase Racine hit a two-out double to drive in Tommy Mullin in the bottom of the seventh and give the Pittsfield baseball team a 4-3 win over Belchertown on...

www.iberkshires.com

iBerkshires.com

Boudreau, Paris Earn Athlete of the Week Recognition

This is the time of year when the best high school student-athletes in Berkshire County start proving themselves against the best high school student-athletes from around the commonwealth ... or, in the case of at least one, some top college talent. This week's iBerkshires.com/Southwestern Vermont Health Care Athetes of the...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
iBerkshires.com

Mount Greylock Wellness Students Plant Perennials at Sweetwood

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Life at the Sweetwood senior living center is a little more colorful thanks to the efforts of a group of students from Mount Greylock Regional School. "In my class, I wanted them to do some kind of gratitude project, that's how it started," explained Lynn Jordan, who teaches a social emotional wellness class at the middle-high school.
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
iBerkshires.com

Milling and Paving Operations on Sections of Route 8 and Route 9

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will be conducting overnight hour milling and paving operations on sections of Route 8 and Route 9 in Pittsfield. The work will take place nightly on Tuesday, May 31, Wednesday, June 1, Thursday, June 2, and Friday, June 3, from...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Lescarbeau, Drury Take Must-Win Game to Clinch Tourney Berth

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – While other teams around the region have been playing in the Western Mass tournament this week, the Drury baseball team has, after a fashion, been playing in the state tournament. A week ago, the Blue Devils sported a record of 7-10 and knew that they...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

Dalton Carnival Returns June 1 With Rides & Fireworks

DALTON, Mass. — The Dalton Carnival is back this week after a two-year absence caused by the pandemic. The carnival is a popular community staple that's also a fundraiser for local organizations. This year it runs from Wednesday through Sunday at the American Legion. "It brings everybody together as...
DALTON, MA
iBerkshires.com

Authorities Investigating North Adams Death

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Authorities are investigating an "unattended death" on Charles Street. Local and State Police were at the scene on Sunday night and the Berkshire County task force van was still parked on West Main Street with several officers on Monday morning. Inquiries are being referred to the District Attorney's Office.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

North County Observes an Early Memorial Day

ADAMS, Mass. — American Legion Post 160 made its 88th pilgrimage to the Mount Greylock War Memorial to honor their fallen comrades Sunday morning. The towns of Clarksburg and Lanesborough also held observances for Memorial Day. Wayne Soares, motivational speaker, comedian, son of a World War II Seabee, and...
CLARKSBURG, MA
iBerkshires.com

Berkshire Historical Society Birding Walk

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Join Rene Wendell, president of the Hoffmann Bird Club for a spring migration bird walk on June 4. This will be a gentle, slow hike around Arrowhead’s fields and forests appropriate for beginners and experienced birders alike. Attendees will be looking for newly arriving spring...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Third Pittsfield Man Found Guilty in Carnevale Shooting

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A Berkshire Superior Court jury found one man guilty Friday but acquitted another in the shooting of Nicholas Carnevale of Cheshire in 2018. Luis Delvalle-Rodriguez, 27, of Pittsfield was found guilty of armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, armed kidnapping with serious bodily injury, two counts of armed kidnapping, two counts of assault and battery, and malicious damage to a motor vehicle.
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

'RRR' at Images Cinema

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Images Cinema will present a special event show of "RRR," on Wednesday, June 1 at 7:30pm. Images will show the 2022 Indian Telugu-language epic action drama film directed by S. S. Rajamouli on June 1 at 7:30 pm. Images will present RRR in its original Telugu...
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
iBerkshires.com

Families Displaced by Lincoln Street Fire Struggle to Find New Housing

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Families are still without permanent housing after a fire destroyed a multi-family home on Lincoln Street over a month ago. The issue is reportedly a lack of available units in the city, especially multi-bedroom ones for larger families. The Christian Center has been assisting about eight...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Congressman Jamie Raskin to Speak at OLLI/BCC Lecture Series

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at Berkshire Community College (BCC) presents the 2022 Mona Sherman Memorial Lecture on Saturday, May 28 at 5 pm. Congressman Jamie Raskin, author of "Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth and the Trials of American Democracy," will be the guest speaker. "The Mona...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Veteran Spotlight: Army Sgt. Christine Zecker

LEE, Mass. — Christine Zecker served her country in Army as a sergeant from 1989 to 1998. She enlisted on Halloween night at 21 years of age and was sent to basic training at Fort Jackson, S.C., where she was platoon leader for her class. "It was the first...
LEE, MA

