CNN analyst: This why Pence is defying Trump in Georgia

Republican Congressman Mo Brooks was sent into a conniption by a Fox News host who insisted accurately that there was no evidence the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump.Appearing on “Fox News Sunday”, Mr Brooks was interviewed by Sandra Smith, who asked the congressman what Mr Trump had asked him to do after the 2020 election, and why he thought the ex-president had un-endorsed him in his current Senate campaign.Mr Brooks replied that between last September and the unendorsement, he and Mr Trump had many conversations that revolved around the idea that the ex-president could be reinstated in...
Lee Greenwood, the staple of Trump rallies and the most prominent musician to pull out the National Rifle Association’s annual meeting in Texas, told Fox News on Friday that his conscience would not allow him to perform at the event in the wake of the Uvalde school shooting. Greenwood...
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that President Biden isn't doing anything "to get rid of the Second Amendment" during a press briefing on Thursday. Jean-Pierre's comments come amid increasing calls for stricter gun laws after alleged gunman Salvador Ramos killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
Joe Biden has said the US will not supply Ukraine with rockets that can reach into Russia, in an attempt to ease tensions with Moscow over the potential deployment of long-range missiles with a range of about 185 miles. The White House has been weighing up pleas from Ukraine –...
US firearms manufacturer Daniel Defense withdrew from a National Rifle Association (NRA) conference in Houston, Texas, after one of its AR-15 semi-automatic rifles was found to have been used by the teen gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde in the same state on 24 May.High school dropout Salvador Ramos, 18, entered the school via an unlocked rear door, barricaded himself inside a packed classroom and shot dead 21 people, most of them children aged nine and 10, over the course of an hour before US Border Patrol agents finally burst in...
