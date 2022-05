PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP >> Ethan Madnick was the finisher, but Justin Richman was the stopper. For three innings, almost everything had been going Marple-Newtown’s way with the visitors putting plenty of runners on base and pitcher Jimmy Wigo keeping the hosts scuffling at the plate. Then Richman came on in relief, the runners stopped getting on base and UD had a window to turn its day around in District 1 5A semifinal baseball game where every pitch felt important.

DUBLIN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO