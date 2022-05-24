Barringer defeats Newark Tech - Baseball recap
Jaheim Irish’s two-run single helped lift Barringer over Newark Tech 6-4 in Newark. Jovanni Valentin went 1-for-3 with one RBI, two runs, and a walk for...www.nj.com
Jaheim Irish’s two-run single helped lift Barringer over Newark Tech 6-4 in Newark. Jovanni Valentin went 1-for-3 with one RBI, two runs, and a walk for...www.nj.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0