Newark, NJ

Barringer defeats Newark Tech - Baseball recap

By Craig Epstein
 6 days ago
Jaheim Irish’s two-run single helped lift Barringer over Newark Tech 6-4 in Newark. Jovanni Valentin went 1-for-3 with one RBI, two runs, and a walk for...

No. 6 Delbarton finishes off No. 1 Don Bosco in suspended Non-Public A boys lacrosse semi

The storm that hit Saturday stopped the game for the day, but it could not keep Delbarton from knocking the No. 1 team in the NJ.com Top 20 out of the state tournament. Sixth-ranked Delbarton, seeded fourth, held on to beat No. 1-ranked and top-seeded Don Bosco Prep, 11-3, in the NJSIAA Non-Public A semifinals in a game that was completed Sunday after severe weather forced its suspension Saturday.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Breaking down Rutgers’ first two QB offers of the 2023 class | How might they steer Sean Gleeson’s offense if they accept?

Rutgers has offered five quarterbacks in the 2024 class but (until now) hadn’t offered a rising senior after signing Gavin Wimsatt in the fall of 2022. But what made these two signal callers standout to Greg Schiano and offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson, and earned them late offers despite Rutgers not initially pursuing passers in the 2023 class?
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
N.J. prep star, Villanova commit Mark Armstrong makes first cut for USA U18 National Team

Mark Armstrong has big goals for his final summer before entering college. The 18-year-old Saint Peter’s Prep point guard and Villanova commit made the first cut Saturday for the USA U18 National Team, and now hopes to make the final 12-man roster that will compete at the 2022 FIBA U18 Americas Championship in Tijuana, Mexico, from June 6-12. The final roster will be announced early next week before the team begins group play June 6 vs. the Dominican Republic.
BASKETBALL
Yankees prospect Chandler Champlain has the genes and arm to make it big, and he’s already wowing in Tampa | Q & A

TAMPA — A Major League scout who watches the Tampa Tarpons regularly has been calling Yankees pitching prospect Chandler Champlain a “hidden gem.”. Not anymore. The 22-year-old righty who was picked in the ninth round of the 2019 draft out of USC is getting noticed. He was a recent addition to Baseball America’s top 30 Yankees prospect rankings at No. 30 and figures to crack MLB Pipeline’s soon, too, because there’s so much like about Champlain’s pitching and makeup. He’s big and strong at 6-foot-5, 220 pounds. He’s a power pitcher. He has a four-pitch mix that keeps improving. He’s a strike thrower. His work habits and intelligence are top notch, too.
TAMPA, FL
Days after Texas school massacre, report of shots at N.J. mall was a prank, police say

In what appeared to be a prank, police said someone falsely reported that shots were fired Sunday afternoon at the Mills at Jersey Gardens Mall in Elizabeth. As it turned out, there were no shots fired and the mall was not locked down, said Lt. Paul Camarinha of the Elizabeth Police Department. Camarinha said the incident was under investigation and few details were available.
ELIZABETH, NJ
Irish dancers perform at Hester Academy Annual Feis (PHOTOS)

Hester Academy held its annual feis day competition Saturday at the Salem County Fairgraounds in Pilesgrove. Dancers, wearing elaborately decorated costumes and beautifully done hair, performed traditional Irish dances — including reels, jigs, hornpipes and set dances — throughout the day on three different stages, named in honor of three founding regional members: Peter Smith Pavilion, Fedelmia Davis Pavilion and Anna O’Sullivan Pavilion.
PILESGROVE, NJ
