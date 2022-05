PICKERINGTON -- The last ones off the field Wednesday were Keaura Shilling and Camie Newbold. Danville's two seniors, cloaked in sweat and dirt under the late-May sun, were the subject of a tear-filled procession – each player and coach on the team taking a moment to express their gratitude for the duo's dedication over the last four years.

DANVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO