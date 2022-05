Fort Lauderdale (CBSMiami) – Matthew Cerulla has been working with a realtor for months trying to find a new family home in East Fort Lauderdale. “They are gone the day they are listed. It’s happened several times,” he said. He’s not alone. The inventory of available houses has shrunk and that has made it difficult for buyers in South Florida. It’s so competitive at times there are bidding wars for an available house with some sellers getting more than their asking price. “Nine out of ten transactions for three years has been cash buyers,” said Larry Revier of TrustLarry Real Estate. Revier, who has been...

