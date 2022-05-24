ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSN News

KDOTs recommended detour in southwestern Kansas will add over 100 miles, 1.5 hours

By Stephanie Nutt
KSN News
KSN News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zG779_0fo5ypcP00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Transportation’s (KDOT) recommended detour in southwestern Kansas will add a 101-mile, 1-hour and 40-minute detour.

Southwest Kansas businessman ordered to pay $10,000 in restitution

Starting on Wednesday, June 1 at 12 a.m. until Monday, June 13 at 11:59 p.m., eastbound U.S. Route 50/400 between the Kearny/Finney County Line and U.S. Highway 83 will be closed due to repairs being done to the railroad crossing.

“The closure is necessary to allow Pioneer Lines to replace the crossing and concrete pavement located five miles west of Garden City between North Sherlock and North Anderson,” said KDOT.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dHx5U_0fo5ypcP00
    KDOTs recommended detour route. (Courtesy: KanDrive)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TsoMX_0fo5ypcP00
    KDOTs recommended detour route. (Courtesy: KanDrive)

According to KanDrive , eastbound traffic will be detoured at Lakin on Kansas Highway 25 north to Leoti, then east on Kansas Highway 96 to Scott City, and then south to Garden City on U.S. Highway 83.

KDOT uses state highways for official detour routes for safety, weight and maintenance concerns.

There will be signs directing traffic.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 19

Keiv Spare
6d ago

Everyone will bypass the detour using the nearest gravel roads. Pretty ridiculous to add an hour to a trip just to avoid one railroad crossing.

Reply(10)
7
Cockeyed Frank
6d ago

Leave it to Topeka to make a decision like this. They wouldn't do this in eastern Kansas. Why not make a temporary road out around the site like they do for bridge replacement?

Reply(1)
2
Related
KWCH.com

Kansas equity efforts bring little change after George Floyd

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Elected leaders in Kansas convened community groups and held town hall conversations after demonstrators protested George Floyd’s death statewide. But the passion and energy evident in those protests haven’t translated into a widespread change in local government. One of the most common results has been formalizing changes that had already been made. Police in several Kansas cities has put into writing the practices they say they had already adopted.
KANSAS STATE
kfdi.com

$11.5 Million in Grants Awarded to 17 Railroad Improvement Projects in Kansas

Governor Kelly and Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz announced that the State is giving $11.5 million in grants to advance 17 railroad improvement projects across Kansas. The projects – the majority of which are in West and South Kansas – will be funded through the Kansas Department of Transportation’s State Rail Service Improvement Fund (SRSIF).
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Louisiana man dies while driving in Kansas

RUSSELL COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Lousiana died while driving in Kansas on Saturday, May 28. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), 20-year-old Aaron Bostick, of Bastrop, Lousiana, was driving a 1994 GMC westbound on Interstate 70. The KHP says Bostick lost control of his car two miles east of U.S. Highway […]
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kdot#Detour#Southwestern#Traffic#Kdots#Ksnw#Starting#Pioneer Lines#North Sherlock#Kandrive#Nexstar Media Inc
Hutch Post

Panel added at Veterans Memorial

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kelly Danyluk with the Reno County Veterans Memorial told Hutch Post that a new panel of names was finished earlier this month. "On the 18th, last Wednesday, LaDuke Memorial came over and engraved 315 new names," Danyluk said. "Those are names that we possibly missed the first run. They'll be on the far north side."
RENO COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Kansans urged to understand dangers of BUIs over Memorial Day weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans have been urged to understand the dangers of Boating Under the Influence over the Memorial Day weekend. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks took to Facebook on Friday, May 27, to urge residents and visitors to understand the dangers of a BUI - Boating Under the Influence.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Weather Alert: Isolated severe storm risk on Memorial Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will remain windy and warm on Memorial Day before a few isolated storms develop during the evening. It will be a mild start to the day on Memorial Day with morning low temperatures ranging from the 50s and 60s over western Kansas to near 70 over central and eastern Kansas.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Thousands of Kansans hitting the road for Memorial Day weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Welcome to the unofficial start of summer, Memorial Day weekend. More than 39 million Americans are expected to travel over the three-day holiday weekend. In Kansas, AAA expects 329,000 Kansans to travel, that’s a 10% increase from last year. Despite gas prices being up across the country. In Kansas, the average […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Events happening this Memorial Day weekend around Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — With gas prices twice as high as last year, many wonder how they can spend their Memorial Day weekend without spending too much money on travel. Here are some events happening in and around Wichita for Memorial Day weekend: Saturday, May 28 For all ages: Memorial Day Weekend Backyard BBQ Where: […]
KSN News

Why are flags at half-staff today?

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on Monday, May 30, in recognition of Memorial Day and to pay honor to soldiers who have lost their lives in the line of duty. “Let us all come together to recognize and honor the men and women in […]
KANSAS STATE
tonyskansascity.com

Kansas Equity Stays Losing Despite 2020 BLM Riots/Uprising

Like it or not . . . Nothing much has changed since 2020 except there's an older white dude in power who threatens to start a nuclear war or print more funny money every time his popularity numbers plummet. Here's a reality check . . . After Floyd's May 2020...
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Federal disaster declaration granted for state of Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Governor Laura Kelly’s request for a federal disaster declaration in Kansas has been granted by President Joe Biden. The request comes after severe winter storms passed through the state back in late March. Each storm produced sticky wet, heavy snow combined with strong winds of 50 to 70 mph that damaged […]
Lawrence Post

Gov. Kelly announced the State of Kansas is giving $11.5 million in grants to advance 17 railroad improvement projects across the state

Lawrence, KANSAS – According to the statement, these projects will reportedly be funded through the Kansas Department of Transportation’s State Rail Service Improvement Fund. State officials said that the State Rail Service Improvement Fund is part of the Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program. Since the Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program...
KSN News

More options to cool off this summer in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer. This year Wichita has more options to cool off since the Aquatics Master Plan has been completed. Starting Monday, May 30 Wichitans will be able to visit their favorite pools and new splash pads. Overall, the City of Wichita has 6 public pools […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Blue-green algae warnings back for Kansas lakes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks have issued several public health advisories for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae.   Active Advisories  Warning  Big Eleven Lake, Wyandotte County (Added on May 26) Colwich City Lake, Sedgwick County (Added on May 26) Gathering Pond, Geary […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

KSN News

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy