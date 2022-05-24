Martin County deputies save man from burning home

CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. (WGHP/WAVY) — Debris from two homes that collapsed into the water along the Outer Banks has become a danger for those visiting the shore. The National Park Service reports that visitors to the beach between Rodanthe and Salvo should wear hard-soled shoes. There is also “sharp” debris south of Salvo. Some of […]

RODANTHE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO