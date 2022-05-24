Martin County deputies save man from burning home

As students at the school were loading the bus to leave school for the summer, a 15-year-old boy retrieved an airsoft-style toy gun from his backpack and began shooting it at other students, officials said.
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A pedestrian was hit while trying to cross the street near Grainger Stadium in Kinston on Sunday, according to police on the scene. WNCT’s Caitlin Richards reports the pedestrian, a 28-year-old man, was hit around 3 p.m. while crossing East Vernon Avenue next to East Street. The roads were blocked off […]
GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – The Greenville Police Department responded to shots fired at that 33 East Apartments in Greenville that occurred on Sunday morning. Several vehicles were damaged by gunfire but no injuries have been reported. Anyone who has information about the vehicles or the incident is asked to call Detective Elias (252) 329-4277 or […]
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The search was on for the driver believed to be involved in a deadly collision that killed a pedestrian Friday night. The Greenville Police issued a media release about an incident that happened shortly after 9 p.m. on Friday. Officers responded to the North Memorial Drive and Airport Road in reference […]
BRIDGETON, N.C. (WNCT) — Bridgeton Mayor Rodman L. Williams passed away Wednesday at CarolinaEast Medical Center. He was 75. The Town of Bridgeton posted a notice of his death on its website. He had been mayor of the Craven County town, located south of New Bern, since 2001. A visitation will be held Thursday from […]
GREENEVERS, N.C. – A section of N.C. 11 in Duplin County will close for about two weeks to allow N.C. Department of Transportation maintenance crews to replace multiple pipes. The highway between the intersections with Interstate 40 and N.C. 903/N.C. 24 (Kenansville Bypass) is scheduled to close between 8 a.m. June 1 and 5 p.m. June […]
CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. (WGHP/WAVY) — Debris from two homes that collapsed into the water along the Outer Banks has become a danger for those visiting the shore. The National Park Service reports that visitors to the beach between Rodanthe and Salvo should wear hard-soled shoes. There is also “sharp” debris south of Salvo. Some of […]
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with other local law enforcement agencies, will be assisting with traffic control for the Rolling Thunder’s Statewide Motorcycle Freedom Ride on Sunday from noon-2:30 p.m. The Rolling Thunder statewide event begins Friday at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and concludes Sunday at the American Legion on […]
RADIO ISLAND, N.C. (WNCT) — If you’re heading to the coast this weekend, Radio Island beach access is now open to the public. It was closed for a dredging project that began in March. The shore protection manager for Carteret County said the public has been eager to get back to the beach before the […]
GRIMESLAND – Multiple bridges in Pitt and Beaufort counties will be replaced or preserved under a contract the N.C. Department of Transportation awarded this month. American Contracting & Services Inc. was awarded the $3.9 million contract. Crews can begin work in July and are expected to be completed next summer. The following bridges will be replaced: […]
NEW BERN, N.C. — The New Bern Historical Society is pleased to announce the Harriett Marks Scholarship and the John R. & Alice Land Taylor Scholarship for 2022 has been awarded to New Bern High School senior Lauren Heath. Miss Heath was selected from among a group of talented and deserving applicants. She is the […]
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — If you routinely drive between Beaufort County and Pitt County, you might be familiar with the University of Mount Olive at Washington sign on Hwy. 264. Mount Olive’s Washington satellite location opened in 2005 and celebrated its 10-year anniversary in 2015. But the building has been vacant for a couple of […]
WILSON, NC — The Wilson Tobs faltered at home on Sunday in a nail-biting finish with the Wilmington Sharks by a final score of 5-3. The Sharks plated two runs in the top of the ninth off of no hits and an error to grab the two-run lead that would prove to be enough to […]
