The first area of homeless encampments is cleared in Chico

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrews spent the days clearing out the homeless in areas around...

krcrtv.com

City of Chico to discuss where to put two alternative locations for the homeless

CHICO, Calif. — As the City of Chico continues enforcing its anti-camping ordinances, the city still needs to designate two alternative locations for the homeless. Per the Warren v. Chico settlement agreement, the city has to designate three locations total. Out of the city's three proposed in early May, the city council only moved forward with one on the corner of Cohasset and Eaton Rds.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

No burn day in Butte County Sunday

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit says that Sunday will be a no burn day for people in Butte County. “Due to high winds and low humidity, Sunday will be a no burn day for residential dooryard burning in Butte County,” CAL FIRE Butte Unit said in a Twitter post.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Flames from structure fire spread to vegetation in Thermalito

THERMALITO, Calif. - Late Sunday night firefighters knocked down a structure fire in Butte County that spread to surrounding vegetation. The fire started around 10:15 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of 18th Street in Thermalito, near Cooleys Way. Butte CAL FIRE said flames engulfed a shed that measured 30...
THERMALITO, CA
krcrtv.com

Denizens congregate for Renaissance Faire in ye olde Anderson

ANDERSON, Calif. — It was a joyous and merry reveille for all ages on Sunday as the sun shineth on all kinds of fantastical creatures at the Shasta Renaissance Faire in ye olde Anderson. KRCR hadst the honor of speaking to the hostess of the event. "This is our...
ANDERSON, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico Police will be doing a DUI checkpoint on Memorial Day

CHICO, Calif. - The Chico Police Department will be conducting a driver’s license checkpoint on Memorial Day starting at 8 p.m. and will run for about four hours. The Chico Police Department says that people driving through the checkpoint will be contacted by officers who will be checking for alcohol and/or drug-impaired drivers. They will also be checking to make sure all drivers have valid driver’s licenses.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Tribe begins construction on new casino near Chico

DURHAM, Calif. - Construction is underway at the site of a new casino in Butte County. The Mechoopda tribe is building a new casino near the interchange of Highway 99 and 149. The location is near the town of Durham about eight miles south of Chico. The new casino will...
CHICO, CA
ca.gov

Lake Oroville Community Update - May 27, 2022

With Memorial Day – the unofficial start of summer – upon us, the Department of Water Resources (DWR) invites the public to take advantage of the many recreation opportunities at the State Water Project’s Oroville Thermalito Complex. Lake Oroville: The Spillway, Loafer Point, Bidwell Canyon, and Lime...
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Memorial Day crash knocks out power in southeast Redding

REDDING, Calif. - An early morning car crash on Memorial Day closed a busy intersection on Redding's southeast side. The crash happened around 3:30 Monday morning at Churn Creek Road and Victor Avenue. A dark-colored sedan crashed into a power pole. The crash initially knocked out power to 546 PG&E...
actionnewsnow.com

Missing hiker located, rescued by Butte County Sheriff's Department

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A missing hiker who was last seen near the Middle Fork of the Feather River was located by the Butte County Sheriff’s Department on Saturday. The Helicopter Rescue Technicians were requested to help assist the helicopter and pilots of the Butte County Sheriff’s Department in their search for a missing hiker who was last reported to be in the Middle Fork of the Feather River.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters extinguished a structure fire in Bangor Saturday

BANGOR, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit responded to a structure fire in Bangor on Tennessee Lane on Saturday at around 1:30 p.m. One storage building was destroyed. Multiple other structures were saved, including the house and garage, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. Some fire personnel have been released,...
BANGOR, CA
FOX40

Multiple shootings in Oak Park Sunday morning

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department responded to two shootings in Oak Park Sunday morning. According to the Sacramento police, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 3400 block of 22nd Avenue. They located two men each suffering from at least one non-life threatening gunshot wound. Both victims were transported to […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Glenn Supervisors praise citizens' 'selfless acts' during the Edward Fire

ORLAND, Calif. - Glenn County Supervisors will hold a special meeting Friday to declare a local emergency due to damage from this week's Edward Fire. The fire broke out Tuesday morning around 10:30 a.m. and prompted evacuations west of Orland. It burned 60 acres, destroying one home and damaging 20 structures and a road.
ORLAND, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Lassen Volcanic NP highway opens for foot traffic, bikes

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The 30-mile-highway that travels through Lassen National Volcanic Park has opened for people to walk, run or bike. The park says some sections of the road are open to vehicles, including 11 miles from the Northwest Entrance to Devastated Area and one mile from the Southwest Entrance to the Kohm Yah-mah-nee Visitor Center parking area.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
Vice

There’s a Housing Boom in a California Town that Burned Down 4 Years Ago

Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. In 2018, the Camp Fire swept through California. It was the deadliest in the state’s history, destroying more than 18,000 buildings and killing 85 people. The town of Paradise all but burned to the ground at the time. Four years later, Paradise is in the midst of a housing boom. New homes are everywhere as people, some of them who lost their homes in the Camp Fire, return to the region.
PARADISE, CA

