Homeless people living in RVs still uncertain where to legally park

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Property owners in Sacramento County could be fined for the use of illegal fireworks even if they are not the ones using them. The County Board of Supervisors passed a new rule that will fine anybody that knowingly allows illegal fireworks to be used or sold on their property. The fines start at $1000 and max out at $10,000 per violation.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO