Homeless people living in RVs still uncertain where to legally park

CHICO, Calif - Chico opened up its only alternate homeless camp site at the corner of Eaton and Cohasset Rd. 9 days ago. Homeless people have been staying there ever since. Technically, only tent camping is allowed, but there were two trailers and three cars at the camp site Sunday.
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit says that Sunday will be a no burn day for people in Butte County. “Due to high winds and low humidity, Sunday will be a no burn day for residential dooryard burning in Butte County,” CAL FIRE Butte Unit said in a Twitter post.
THERMALITO, Calif. - Late Sunday night firefighters knocked down a structure fire in Butte County that spread to surrounding vegetation. The fire started around 10:15 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of 18th Street in Thermalito, near Cooleys Way. Butte CAL FIRE said flames engulfed a shed that measured 30...
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A missing hiker who was last seen near the Middle Fork of the Feather River was located by the Butte County Sheriff’s Department on Saturday. The Helicopter Rescue Technicians were requested to help assist the helicopter and pilots of the Butte County Sheriff’s Department in their search for a missing hiker who was last reported to be in the Middle Fork of the Feather River.
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - Glenn County supervisors voted to declare a local state of emergency Friday morning after this week's Edward Fire. The declaration allows the county to be reimbursed by the state for some of the emergency response costs. The fire burned 60 acres west of Orland on Tuesday,...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department responded to two shootings in Oak Park Sunday morning. According to the Sacramento police, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 3400 block of 22nd Avenue. They located two men each suffering from at least one non-life threatening gunshot wound. Both victims were transported to […]
BANGOR, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit responded to a structure fire in Bangor on Tennessee Lane on Saturday at around 1:30 p.m. One storage building was destroyed. Multiple other structures were saved, including the house and garage, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. Some fire personnel have been released,...
CHICO, Calif. - Chico police made the first arrest as they resume enforcement of the city's camping ordinance. According to the Chico Police Portal, Matthew Coil was arrested Wednesday morning just after 9 a.m. at Sycamore Field in Bidwell Park. The charges include unlawful camping. possession of a controlled substance and possession of unlawful paraphernalia. The unlawful camping charge is a violation of Chico Municipal Code (CMC) 9.20.030.
CHICO, Calif. - The Chico Police Department will be conducting a driver’s license checkpoint on Memorial Day starting at 8 p.m. and will run for about four hours. The Chico Police Department says that people driving through the checkpoint will be contacted by officers who will be checking for alcohol and/or drug-impaired drivers. They will also be checking to make sure all drivers have valid driver’s licenses.
DURHAM, Calif. - Construction is underway at the site of a new casino in Butte County. The Mechoopda tribe is building a new casino near the interchange of Highway 99 and 149. The location is near the town of Durham about eight miles south of Chico. The new casino will...
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Property owners in Sacramento County could be fined for the use of illegal fireworks even if they are not the ones using them.
The County Board of Supervisors passed a new rule that will fine anybody that knowingly allows illegal fireworks to be used or sold on their property.
The fines start at $1000 and max out at $10,000 per violation.
REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police arrest man following break-in at the Redding Dollar Tree. Police responded to the Dollar Tree on Athens Avenue just after midnight Sunday morning in regards to the burglary alarm being triggered. Once on scene, officers noticed that the glass on the front door of the business had been shattered, and evidence of forced entry into the Dollar Tree was apparent.
MAGALIA, Calif. - A dog died after it was shot by an arrow in Magalia Friday morning, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says it is still gathering information. It is unknown if anyone is in custody at this time. This is a developing...
CHICO, Calif. - Homeless people are starting to set up camp at the empty lot on the corner of Humboldt and Bruce Road in East Chico. This is not a city alternate homeless camp site though. On Friday, there was only one RV parked on that corner, but now there...
Job seekers gathered at the future Sky River Casino’s job fair that was held on May 23 at Laguna Town Hall. The $500 million casino project, which is owned by the 900-member Wilton Rancheria tribe and operated by Boyd Gaming, is scheduled to open this fall. It is located...
REDDING, Calif. - An early morning car crash on Memorial Day closed a busy intersection on Redding's southeast side. The crash happened around 3:30 Monday morning at Churn Creek Road and Victor Avenue. A dark-colored sedan crashed into a power pole. The crash initially knocked out power to 546 PG&E...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect on the run since a mass shooting left six people dead during an alleged gang dispute in California’s capital city last month has been arrested in Las Vegas. Investigators believe Mtula Payton was one of the alleged gang members who...
REDDING, Calif. - In honor of Memorial Day, there will be a special ceremony at the Veterans Memorial Grove located in front of the Redding Civic Auditorium on Monday at 11 a.m. The 29th annual Memorial Day service will include salutes to veterans and those currently in the armed forces,...
Koi Bistro in midtown held a grand opening event on Saturday May 21, 2022. The event was attended by Mayor of Elk Grove Bobbie Singh-Allen, Vice-Mayor Darren Suen, City Council Member Stephanie Nguyen, the President of the Vietnamese Chamber of Commerce, and Miss Teen Vietnam Sacramento. Koi Bistro serves Japanese...
REDDING, Calif. - A three-year-old child kidnapped from Child Protective Services during a supervised visitation by his mother Friday morning was found in safe condition on Friday night, according to the Redding Police Department. The child’s mother, Antonia Clayborne, 30, of Anderson, dropped the child off with family and then...
