ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chico, CA

Homeless people living in RVs still uncertain where to legally park

actionnewsnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Chico is not creating a site specifically for...

www.actionnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
actionnewsnow.com

No burn day in Butte County Sunday

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit says that Sunday will be a no burn day for people in Butte County. “Due to high winds and low humidity, Sunday will be a no burn day for residential dooryard burning in Butte County,” CAL FIRE Butte Unit said in a Twitter post.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Flames from structure fire spread to vegetation in Thermalito

THERMALITO, Calif. - Late Sunday night firefighters knocked down a structure fire in Butte County that spread to surrounding vegetation. The fire started around 10:15 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of 18th Street in Thermalito, near Cooleys Way. Butte CAL FIRE said flames engulfed a shed that measured 30...
THERMALITO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Missing hiker located, rescued by Butte County Sheriff's Department

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A missing hiker who was last seen near the Middle Fork of the Feather River was located by the Butte County Sheriff’s Department on Saturday. The Helicopter Rescue Technicians were requested to help assist the helicopter and pilots of the Butte County Sheriff’s Department in their search for a missing hiker who was last reported to be in the Middle Fork of the Feather River.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
Chico, CA
Society
City
Chico, CA
FOX40

Multiple shootings in Oak Park Sunday morning

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department responded to two shootings in Oak Park Sunday morning. According to the Sacramento police, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 3400 block of 22nd Avenue. They located two men each suffering from at least one non-life threatening gunshot wound. Both victims were transported to […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters extinguished a structure fire in Bangor Saturday

BANGOR, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit responded to a structure fire in Bangor on Tennessee Lane on Saturday at around 1:30 p.m. One storage building was destroyed. Multiple other structures were saved, including the house and garage, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. Some fire personnel have been released,...
BANGOR, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Police make first arrest for illegal camping in Bidwell Park

CHICO, Calif. - Chico police made the first arrest as they resume enforcement of the city's camping ordinance. According to the Chico Police Portal, Matthew Coil was arrested Wednesday morning just after 9 a.m. at Sycamore Field in Bidwell Park. The charges include unlawful camping. possession of a controlled substance and possession of unlawful paraphernalia. The unlawful camping charge is a violation of Chico Municipal Code (CMC) 9.20.030.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Rvs#At This Time#Annie S Glen#Lower Bidwell Park
actionnewsnow.com

Chico Police will be doing a DUI checkpoint on Memorial Day

CHICO, Calif. - The Chico Police Department will be conducting a driver’s license checkpoint on Memorial Day starting at 8 p.m. and will run for about four hours. The Chico Police Department says that people driving through the checkpoint will be contacted by officers who will be checking for alcohol and/or drug-impaired drivers. They will also be checking to make sure all drivers have valid driver’s licenses.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Tribe begins construction on new casino near Chico

DURHAM, Calif. - Construction is underway at the site of a new casino in Butte County. The Mechoopda tribe is building a new casino near the interchange of Highway 99 and 149. The location is near the town of Durham about eight miles south of Chico. The new casino will...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man arrested after breaking into Redding Dollar Tree

REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police arrest man following break-in at the Redding Dollar Tree. Police responded to the Dollar Tree on Athens Avenue just after midnight Sunday morning in regards to the burglary alarm being triggered. Once on scene, officers noticed that the glass on the front door of the business had been shattered, and evidence of forced entry into the Dollar Tree was apparent.
REDDING, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
actionnewsnow.com

Deputies: Dog shot by arrow dies in Magalia Friday morning

MAGALIA, Calif. - A dog died after it was shot by an arrow in Magalia Friday morning, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says it is still gathering information. It is unknown if anyone is in custody at this time. This is a developing...
MAGALIA, CA
Elk Grove Citizen

Sky River Casino holds job fair in Elk Grove

Job seekers gathered at the future Sky River Casino’s job fair that was held on May 23 at Laguna Town Hall. The $500 million casino project, which is owned by the 900-member Wilton Rancheria tribe and operated by Boyd Gaming, is scheduled to open this fall. It is located...
actionnewsnow.com

Memorial Day crash knocks out power in southeast Redding

REDDING, Calif. - An early morning car crash on Memorial Day closed a busy intersection on Redding's southeast side. The crash happened around 3:30 Monday morning at Churn Creek Road and Victor Avenue. A dark-colored sedan crashed into a power pole. The crash initially knocked out power to 546 PG&E...
actionnewsnow.com

Fugitive suspect in Sacramento mass shooting found in Nevada

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect on the run since a mass shooting left six people dead during an alleged gang dispute in California’s capital city last month has been arrested in Las Vegas. Investigators believe Mtula Payton was one of the alleged gang members who...
SACRAMENTO, CA
elkgrovetribune.com

Koi Bistro Holds Grand Opening

Koi Bistro in midtown held a grand opening event on Saturday May 21, 2022. The event was attended by Mayor of Elk Grove Bobbie Singh-Allen, Vice-Mayor Darren Suen, City Council Member Stephanie Nguyen, the President of the Vietnamese Chamber of Commerce, and Miss Teen Vietnam Sacramento. Koi Bistro serves Japanese...
ELK GROVE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Child kidnapped from Child Services Friday found safe

REDDING, Calif. - A three-year-old child kidnapped from Child Protective Services during a supervised visitation by his mother Friday morning was found in safe condition on Friday night, according to the Redding Police Department. The child’s mother, Antonia Clayborne, 30, of Anderson, dropped the child off with family and then...

Comments / 0

Community Policy