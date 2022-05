An Ontario Police Department officer shot and killed a suspect at the end of a vehicle pursuit in neighboring Pomona, authorities said Saturday. Ontario police tried to pulled over a vehicle a little after 7:35 p.m. Friday in the area of Mission Boulevard and Magnolia Avenue, triggering a chase that went through Montclair and into Pomona, where the suspect’s vehicle crashed into another vehicle at Kadota Avenue and Ninth Street, according to multiple media reports.

POMONA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO