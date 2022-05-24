Cal Water: Restrictions for Marysville

Coinciding with the possibility of record-high temperatures for the Yuba-Sutter region today and Wednesday, California Water Service (Cal Water) announced additional water restrictions are currently in place for customers in Marysville.

On Sunday, Cal Water said it officially entered Stage 2 of its Water Shortage Contingency Plan for its Marysville district, which serves approximately 12,300 people through 3,800 service connections in the area. Included in Stage 2 are additional outdoor watering limits and increased water waste penalties.

“We have been preparing for these increasingly serious drought conditions, and Stage 2 of our Water Shortage Contingency Plan helps us conserve while continuing to support our customers and provide quality, service, and value to them,” Mary Jones, Marysville operations manager for Cal Water, said in a statement. “We offer Marysville customers a variety of conservation programs and encourage them to take advantage of these resources to help save water every day.”

Cal Water said it filed an application to enter Stage 2 with the California Public Utilities Commission on April 22. It also held a public meeting earlier this month to “educate residents and businesses about new irrigation restrictions, water waste penalties, and programs to help reduce water use,” Cal Water said.

The decision made by Cal Water is “in line” with California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s request for all water suppliers to move into Stage 2 drought plans.

Unless otherwise stated by local ordinances, Cal Water said outdoor landscape irrigation is limited to two days per week between 6 p.m. and 8 a.m. with the following schedule:

– Addresses ending with an odd number: Tuesday and Saturday

– Addresses ending with an even number or with no street number: Wednesday and Sunday

Cal Water said penalties for violating the prohibited uses of water have doubled. Common restrictions include:

– All leaks, breaks, or other malfunctions in a customer’s plumbing fixtures and/or irrigation system must be repaired within five business days of written notification by Cal Water.

– Vehicles may only be washed with a hose that has a shutoff nozzle or similar device.

– Water may not be used on driveways or sidewalks, unless for health and safety purposes.

– No watering of outdoor landscapes may occur during and within 48 hours after measurable rainfall.

– Restaurants may only serve water upon request, and hotels and motels must provide guests with the option of not having towels and linens laundered daily.

The decision to move to Stage 2 comes at a time when the Yuba-Sutter area is slated to experience record-high temperatures today and Wednesday that could exceed 100 degrees.

According to the National Weather Service, there will be well-above normal temperatures with a moderate heat risk through Wednesday and record-high temperatures are possible today and Wednesday with areas of high heat risk.

There also will be critical fire weather conditions for the valley and foothills through mid-week, though winds are not expected to be as strong as last week, the National Weather Service said.

The red flag warning that was previously issued was extended to 11 a.m. Wednesday for much of the Sacramento Valley, northeast foothills and Coastal Range foothills.

Cal Water conservation programs, drought resources, and a full list of the prohibited uses of water are at calwater.com/drought.