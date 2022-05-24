ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stewart tosses 4th no-hitter in ND win, Horseheads rolls past Elmira in game 1

By Chuck Brame
 6 days ago

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Notre Dame ace Owen Stewart is one no-hitter away from tying the state record.

The senior pitcher threw his fourth no-hitter this season as Elmira Notre Dame shut out Newark Valley 5-0 in the Section IV Class C quarterfinals. Stewart struck out 20 batters and also hit a 2-run home run for the Crusaders. The NYS record for most no-hitters in a season is five.

Top-seeded Horseheads rolled past third-seeded Elmira 18-2 at home in game one of a best-of-three series for the Section IV Class AA title. Game two is set for Wednesday in Elmira at 4:30 p.m. A game three if needed would be played on Friday in Horseheads at 4:30 p.m.

High School baseball and softball playoff scores from Monday are listed below.

Baseball

Section IV Class AA finals – game 1

(1) Horseheads 18, (3) Elmira 2

Section IV Class C quarterfinals

(1) Elmira Notre Dame 5, (9) Newark Valley 0
(4) Trumansburg 3, (5) Edison 2
(2) Lansing 8, (7) Tioga 4

Section IV Class B quarterfinals

(6) Waverly 3, (3) Dryden 2

Softball

Section IV Class B quarterfinals

(4) Owego 5, (5) Waverly 1

Section V Class B2 quarterfinals

(2) Haverling 8, (7) Attica 0

