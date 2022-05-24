ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

McCormick sues over counting mail ballots in Pa. Senate race

By Associated Press
 6 days ago
David McCormick FILE - David McCormick poses for photos at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster clubhouse, in this Nov. 20, 2016 file photo in Bedminster, N.J. McCormick is running in the 2022 Republican primary election in the wide-open race for the Pennsylvania seat being vacated by two-term Republican Sen. Pat Toomey. The race has attracted wealthy and well-connected transplants, and homers. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File) (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

HARRISBURG, Pa. — David McCormick’s campaign is suing in a Pennsylvania court over his neck-and-neck Republican primary contest for the U.S. Senate against celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz.

McCormick is trying to ensure counties obey a brand-new federal appeals court decision.

His lawsuit, filed late Monday, asks the state’s Commonwealth Court to require counties to promptly count mail-in ballots that lack a required handwritten date on the return envelope.

Oz, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, led McCormick by 992 votes, or 0.07 percentage points, out of more than 1.3 million ballots reported to the state as of Monday night.

The race is close enough to trigger Pennsylvania’s automatic recount law.

Scott Smith
6d ago

if McCormick's going to act like a 2 year old is better off he's not going to be in the race for Senate apparently he doesn't have Pennsylvania's best interest just his own but that's most politicians

26
Sandi Schrock
6d ago

I voted for him but if no date or unreadable signatures then invalid so why is he trying sue if you list you lost. You don’t get a participation trophy. Grow up

16
Biden is starving USA babies.
6d ago

he knows he's lost,and Oz is a calmer guy because he knows votes need counted. I personally voted for Oz,new ideas and new blood. some families think just because of a last name they have to win.I just hope no cheating goes on.

25
