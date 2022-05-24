New Trailer Revealed for Marvel Studios’ ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

It was just announced that The Mandalorian, Grogu, Boba Fett, and Fennec Shand will be coming to Batuu. Boba Fett and Fennec Shand will be starting tomorrow. From the official press release: “The legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand will soon stake a claim in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland park. Starting tomorrow, May 28th, visitors may find themselves encountering these two attempting to remain in the shadows around Black Spire outpost. Din Djarin, known as the Mandalorian, and Grogu, the child who found protection with Mando, also will journey to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland park at a later date. Mando, Grogu and their journey together can be seen in the first two seasons of “The Mandalorian” on Disney+.

