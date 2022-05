Miami Marlins utility man Willians Astudillo stole the first base of his MLB career on Saturday night, and he did it in style. Astudillo's theft of second base against the Atlanta Braves in the Marlins' 4-1 win came in his second game with Miami and 169th as a big leaguer. At 5-foot-9 and a (listed) 225 pounds, Astudillo is not known for being fleet of foot.

MLB ・ 22 HOURS AGO