Some set to travel for Memorial Day, others saving gas money for LI locations

Memorial Day weekend is nearly here, meaning Long Islanders have to decide if it's worth it to get away with high gas prices.

It's costing drivers nearly $5 a gallon to fill up their tanks, but that's not stopping some from getting out of state.

"This Memorial Day, my spouse and I are going to our camp in Maine, it's about a 7 ½ hour drive," says Rodney Strothcamp, of Sands Point.

Others are staying local and saving their gas money.

"More stuff to do here on Long Island--go down to the beer garden and go to the beach the rest of the days," says Matt Ricciardi, of Port Washington.

Visit Long Island's 2022 Top Car-Free Destinations, which are all accessible on the Long Island Rail Road, include Fire Island, the Long Beach boardwalk, Stonybrook, Huntington and visiting the aquarium in Riverhead.

"Whether you're a history buff, a hiker, water sports, Long Island really has it all," says Justin DiGiglio, of Discover Long Island. "Be a tourist in your own backyard and explore the things you haven't seen in Long Island."