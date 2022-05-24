ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Plains, NY

Local communities collect, distribute formula products to families in need

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1na3B1_0fo5t9bl00

As the nationwide shortage of baby formula continues, local communities are doing their part to make sure newborns receive the food they need.

Various charities in Ulster County are collecting and distributing formula products to families in need.

In Westchester, the Town of Greenburgh will be collecting products at Town Hall in White Plains. They're also looking for volunteers to do pickups.

In Ulster:

Catholic Charities: 6 Adams St.

Maternal Infant Services: 70 Lindsley Ave.

Family of Woodstock: 39 John St., Kingston

Ulster Immigrant Defense Network: 30 Pinegrove Ave.

In Greenburgh:

Town Hall in White Plains - 177 Hillside Ave.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

East End: Claudio's in Greenport

You can sit at the bar, order a great cocktail or a glass of North Fork wine and enjoy the beautiful views. A summertime favorite is open again. News 12's Doug Geed took a look at what's new at a restaurant that goes back to the 1800s – Claudio's in Greenport.
GREENPORT, NY
News 12

Westchester media giant Bill O'Shaughnessy dies at 84

Westchester media giant Bill O'Shaughnessy has died. The 84-year-old reportedly died at his home Saturday in Connecticut. O'Shaughnessy was a former president of the New York State Broadcasters and chairman of public affairs for the National Association of Broadcasters. O'Shaughnessy was also the owner and president of Whitney Radio, which...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ulster, NY
White Plains, NY
Society
Ulster County, NY
Society
City
Kingston, NY
City
White Plains, NY
City
Woodstock, NY
County
Ulster County, NY
City
Greenburgh, NY
News 12

Guide: 2022 Memorial Day Parades in New York City

Memorial Day parades and events are planned across New York City. Here is a list of some parades and events in a neighborhood near you. *NOTE: Please check ahead before heading out. And always follow safety and health guidelines. Heading out to a parade - submit your photos here!. UPCOMING...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Charities#Volunteers#Charity#The Town Of Greenburgh
News 12

Bronx residents celebrate El Conado de La Salsa event

Bronx residents celebrated their Puerto Rican pride Saturday with El Condado de La Salsa. The National Puerto Rican Day parade hosted the event, which has taken place every year since 1995. Families were welcomed with some delicious food, music and even performances from local artists after the pandemic halted many...
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
News 12

Protesters interrupt Zeldin for governor rally in Brentwood

A rally was held at a closed Checkers drive-thru in Brentwood Sunday in support of Rep. Lee Zeldin for governor. A large crowd of anti-Zeldin protesters also showed up. There were 12 Zeldin supporters at the rally, including staffers and event speakers. Zeldin was slated to speak at the rally but did not attend.
BRENTWOOD, NY
News 12

News 12

79K+
Followers
26K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy