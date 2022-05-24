Local communities collect, distribute formula products to families in need

As the nationwide shortage of baby formula continues, local communities are doing their part to make sure newborns receive the food they need.

Various charities in Ulster County are collecting and distributing formula products to families in need.

In Westchester, the Town of Greenburgh will be collecting products at Town Hall in White Plains. They're also looking for volunteers to do pickups.

In Ulster:

Catholic Charities: 6 Adams St.

Maternal Infant Services: 70 Lindsley Ave.

Family of Woodstock: 39 John St., Kingston

Ulster Immigrant Defense Network: 30 Pinegrove Ave.

In Greenburgh:

Town Hall in White Plains - 177 Hillside Ave.