Tornado is confirmed by NWS as EFU northwest of Waynetown from last night. EFU means no strength can be assigned since no damage was found, but that a tornado did occur. Swirls in a corn field or soil lofted up does not constitute a damage rating. The tornado was sighted, by law enforcement at Highway 25 & I-74, but it occurred in a cultivated field & did not hit anything. Thus, rating is "unknown" or "U".

WAYNETOWN, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO