SALEM, Va. — Christopher Newport University's bats came alive in the final two innings Saturday, as the top-ranked Captains came from behind to beat Berry College, 6-2, in the NCAA Division III Softball Finals. The victory was the 21st straight for CNU, and propels the Captains to play on Sunday at 12 noon against an opponent to be determined.

SALEM, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO