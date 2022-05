Blacksburg, Va. – Virginia Tech softball’s magical season came to a halt on Sunday in Game three of the Super-Regionals vs. The University of Florida. The Gators blanked the Hokies 12-0 in 5 innings to advance to the Women’s College World Series for the 11th time in Florida program history. Florida jumped out to a 1-0 lead after a pair of Hokies errors led to an early run. One included a collision between shortstop Kelsey Bennett and left fielder Kelsey Brown that allowed a pop-up to drop that would have ended the inning. Florida added three more runs in the top of the 2nd --all coming with two outs. The game went out of reach in the third when Florida posted six more runs on five hits, including four 2-out RBIs. The run-rule is in affect after 5 innings, so Florida downs Virginia Tech 12-0(5).

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 19 HOURS AGO