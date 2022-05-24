ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Concord, OH

Muskingum University Names Broderick As New Women’s Basketball Coach

By Anthony Mitchell
WHIZ
 6 days ago

NEW CONCORD, OH- The Muskingum University Muskies has announced the hiring of Kelly Broderick as their new women’s basketball coach, according to a press release from the university. Previously, she was the coach at Medaille College in Buffalo, New York. Before her stint at Medaille, she spent two...

whiznews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WHIZ

WHIZ Sports 5-27: Caden Sheridan and Wade Pauley Earn MVL Player of the Year Honors; Big and Small School First Teams Revealed

The Muskingum Valley League First Teams were released for the Big School and Small School divisions. Now, let’s take a look at the honorees. Caden Sheridan of Sheridan took home Player of the Year honors while Sheridan’s Blaine Hannan joined him on the First Team as well as Sheridan’s Doug Fisher, who was named Coach of the Year.
COSHOCTON, OH
WHIZ

Local Man Wins 10,000 for A Hole In One

NASHPORT, Ohio – A local man scored a hole in one and scored $10,000 because of it. Luke Sutton of Coshocton is the first person to receive a hole in one at Virtues Golf Club in Nashport Hole in One competition and he is very excited about it. “I...
NASHPORT, OH
WHIZ

Women’s Auxiliary to Take Part in National Rd Yard Sale ￼

ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary is taking part in the National Road Yard Sale, which is an annual, multi-state yard sale that spans over 800 miles of US-40 from Maryland to Missouri. They will be at the National Road Zane Grey Museum at 8850 East...
NORWICH, OH
WHIZ

Michael A. Howard

Michael A. Howard, 63, of West Lafayette, died Friday, May 27, 2022 at Riverside Methodist Hospital Columbus. He was born September 13, 1958 in Zanesville, a son of Thurman and Dorothy Nutt Howard. Mike loved the outdoors, dogs, children and boating. Michael had attend Starlight School. Surviving in addition to...
ZANESVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Concord, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio College Basketball
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
Buffalo, OH
State
New York State
City
New Concord, OH
WHIZ

Mary A. Hamilton

Mary A. Hamilton, 105 years young of New Concord, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on May 26, 2022, while at the Genesis Hospice Morrison House. Mary was born in Sialkot, Pakistan, on January 18, 1917. She is the daughter of the late Ralph and Elizabeth (Lawrence) Ayers. Mary lived in India for the first ten years of her life, until her parents came back to their home in Columbus, Ohio. When she was young, Mary’s father took on the role of Pastor at Bloomfield United Presbytarian Church, and Mary called the New Concord area home. Mary earned her Bachelor’s Degree from Muskingum University, and then went on to obtain her Master’s Degree in Latin from University of Pittsburgh. Mary was always busy as a farmer’s wife, but in her spare time she loved to spend time in her garden, and she was an avid knitter. In over 105 years of life, the hands of a city-girl transformed to the hands of a farmer’s wife that were used to farm, knit, garden, discipline, pray, and love.
NEW CONCORD, OH
WHIZ

Reminder of State St. Bridge Closure

A reminder to motorists that changes in traffic patterns begin Tuesday in Zanesville in connection to the Interstate 70 reconstruction project. On Tuesday, May 31 the State Street Bridge and the I-70 westbound off ramp to State Street are scheduled to close for 95-120 days for reconstruction of the bridge.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Patrol Announces OVI Checkpoint

The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced Monday that troopers will operate an OVI checkpoint this week to deter and intercept impaired drivers. According to Sgt. Jeff Jirles of the Zanesville Post, the county where the checkpoint will take place will be announced the day prior to the checkpoint and the location will be announced the morning of the checkpoint.
ZANESVILLE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Women#Medaille College#Athletic Conference#Lakers
WHIZ

Putnam Entertainment District Kickoff

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The kickoff for the Putnam Entertainment District has officially begun. Local businesses at 126 Muskingum Ave and beyond formed the district to promote the arts, entertainment, locally crafted food and more. Kelly Wiler, owner of Girl Upcycle says the collaboration is good for the community. “Its...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

3 Day Knap-In Event Held in Licking County

LICKING COUTNY- The spring Flint Ridge Knap-In event took place this weekend in Licking County. Flint Knapping is the art of using specific rocks to create arrowheads, spears, stone tools, and other things ancient Native Americans used to make. People from all across the world attended. “We’ve been knapping here...
LICKING COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Pursuit Leads to Arrest

A 29-year-old from Coshocton is behind bars following a pursuit early Saturday morning. It started around 1 AM when the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call in reference to a possibly intoxicated individual that was possibly driving a vehicle, who was at the Circle K in Coshocton.
COSHOCTON, OH
WHIZ

Multi-Vehicle Accident on Y-Bridge

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–A multi-vehicle accident caused a major traffic jam on the Y-Bridge Friday afternoon. It happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. near the West Main Street span of the bridge. Initial reports indicated at least three vehicles were involved in the crash. There’s no word on any injuries. The...
ZANESVILLE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
WHIZ

Four Arrested in Theft Ring

Four men are behind bars in Guernsey County following a bust of a theft ring. Sheriff Jeffrey Paden said that 39-year-old McKinley Black of Buffalo, 49-year-old Jean Paul Geiger of Middlebourne, 28-year-old Sylvan Cline of Quaker City and 40-year-old Brandon Robert of Buffalo are all charged with breaking and entering and grand theft.
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy