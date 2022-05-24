ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Hungry Mouths, 'Catastrophe' Ahead if Russia Continues Blockades: Zelensky

By Jake Thomas
Newsweek
Newsweek
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ukraine's president said the Russian invasion of Ukraine will squeeze world food supplies and cause famine in countries that depend on its...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Russia turns on Putin: Politicians demand ‘immediate withdrawal’ from Ukraine as 100 servicemen are fired for refusing to take part in the invasion

A veteran Russian legislator has issued an appeal to Vladimir Putin to stop military action, bring his troops home and end the war in Ukraine. Communist deputy Leonid Vasyukevich, 69, blasted the use of Moscow’s servicemen in Ukraine, as a Russian court dismissed more than 100 national guardsmen in the first case of soldiers refusing to fight in Ukraine as politicians demanded the army return home.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin 'is given three years to live by doctors' due to his 'rapidly progressing cancer', FSB spy claims

Vladimir Putin has reportedly been given warned he has just three to years to live as Russian intelligence sources become increasingly worried about their ailing leader. An FSB officer described the Russian president's condition as a 'severe form of rapidly progressing cancer', as speculation ramped up that Putin was suffering with some form of serious illness amid the invasion of Ukraine.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Beasley
Washington Examiner

If China ends up invading Taiwan, it started last weekend

China’s latest aggressive military activities near Taiwan have many observers speculating if, or when, Beijing will invade the island democracy. If China does end up moving against the island, the process started last weekend, when Beijing made yet another assertive messaging effort and Washington did the exact opposite. When...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Food Programme#Ukrainian#The World Economic Forum#Russian#Nv#African#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Country
Switzerland
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
968K+
Followers
95K+
Post
847M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy