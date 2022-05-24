Deadwood Gaming has another down month in April

Tell the voters a little bit about yourself. Who are you and what do you stand for?. Well, my name’s Janette McIntyre, and I’m a mother of three, grandmother of eight, born and raised here in Rapid City, South Dakota. Attended all the schools here. Jefferson, Central, and South Middle School, as well as School of Mines. Started my career with Northwestern Bell Telephone and did that through high school and college, and then moved away to Alaska for five years and back to California for 15. And then in the nineties, we came back to South Dakota, where we decided it was a better place to raise our kids.

