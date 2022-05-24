ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadwood, SD

Deadwood Gaming has another down month in April

By NewsCenter1 Staff
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEADWOOD, S.D. –The severe winter winter got much of the blame for a year-to-year drop in Deadwood’s gaming revenues in April. The state gaming commission says last month’s overall...

newscenter1.tv

Storybook Island reflects on damage, rebuild after 1972 Flood

RAPID CITY, S.D. — As the anniversary of the 1972 Flood in Rapid City approaches, we look back on places like Storybook Island that experienced extensive loss and damage. The park is in its 63rd year — but even after the improvements over the years, there’s still a way to remember the road to getting back.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Black Hills Renaissance Festival offers historic, unique setting in Lead

LEAD, S.D. — It was a flashback in time, as well as a time of fantasy for those that participated in the second annual Black Hills Renaissance Festival. Festivities began for the Renaissance Faire on Friday and will run until Sunday, where you can find everything from axe throwing, to belly dancers and even blacksmiths.
LEAD, SD
newscenter1.tv

Massie Dist 33 House Q & A

Tell the voters a little bit about yourself. Who are you and what do you stand for?. Well, my name’s Curt Massie, and I’m running for the House of Representative in District 33. Now, I’m originally from Belle Fourche, so not too far away. I grew up on a farm ranch over there, but I now lease it so I understand the agricultural economy I’ve lived in District 33 for over 22 years, and I’m married to a elementary school teacher, so I’m a big supporter of schools. We raised two children in this great state.
ELECTIONS
Deadwood, SD
Lifestyle
Deadwood, SD
Sports
City
Deadwood, SD
newscenter1.tv

McIntyre Dist 33 House Q & A

Tell the voters a little bit about yourself. Who are you and what do you stand for?. Well, my name’s Janette McIntyre, and I’m a mother of three, grandmother of eight, born and raised here in Rapid City, South Dakota. Attended all the schools here. Jefferson, Central, and South Middle School, as well as School of Mines. Started my career with Northwestern Bell Telephone and did that through high school and college, and then moved away to Alaska for five years and back to California for 15. And then in the nineties, we came back to South Dakota, where we decided it was a better place to raise our kids.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Temporary road closures on N. Lacrosse St. set for June 1-3

The reason for the closure is due to crews completing work on the girders of the new structure and installing false decking over the eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 90. Interstate 90 traffic will be detoured onto Exit 59 ramps, and immediately back onto the interstate. Detours and signage...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Mulally Dist 35 House Q & A

Tell the voters a little bit about yourself. Who are you and what do you stand for?. Well, my husband and I moved to Rapid City about 38 years ago so that he could finish his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering at the School of Mines. We found that to be the finest engineering school in the nation. So — it was the sixth-highest rated — so we decided to move here. And we have become small-business owners. We own some rental units inside the city limits of Rapid City. I, we own a small ranchette out in the Valley, Board horses, and we’re beekeepers.
RAPID CITY, SD
Person
Hank Williams
Person
Hank Williams Jr.
newscenter1.tv

New processing facility planned for western South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Plans were announced Friday for a $1.1 billion, 8,000 head per day processing facility that will be constructed in western South Dakota. Kingsbury & Associates and Sirius Realty of Rapid City, S.D. and Greenville, S.C. are teaming up to have a 1 million square foot facility that will process beef and include a specialty bison line.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Severe weather expected to bring high winds to western South Dakota Saturday

The Storm Prediction Center has downgraded the severe weather threat to Slight (2/5) for areas East of the Black Hills. Despite the downgrade… we still have a organized risk for strong to severe weather. If you have outdoor plans for Saturday afternoon and evening, make sure you have a...
newscenter1.tv

Rapid City named number one emerging housing market

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rapid City was recently named the number one emerging housing market in the United States by the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com. The study analyzed housing market data, as well as, economic vitality and quality of life statistics. The Rapid City market lead the nation...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Grand Gateway Hotel owner arrested following altercation with picketers

UPDATE (5/27/22 @ 4:30 P.M.): Connie Uhre appears to have been booked into the Pennington County Jail for three counts of simple assault. RAPID CITY, S.D. — The ongoing conflict between the Grand Gateway Hotel and NDN Collective reignited Friday. A video of the incident appears to show the owner of the hotel spraying picketers with an unknown cleaning substance.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

MuellerB PennCo Sheriff Q & A

Tell the voters a little bit about yourself. Who are you and what do you stand for?. Yeah. Thank you. I appreciate you having us on here today. Well, my name is Brian Mueller, and my wife Jennifer and I have three children together. The— our oldest two are adults and out of the house. And we have a freshman in high school that keeps us very busy.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
newscenter1.tv

RCPD seeking public’s help in locating missing 13-year-old

RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Police Department is currently seeking the public’s help to locate 13-year-old Tate Conroy. Numerous locations have been checked since she was reported missing. She was last seen at around 9:30 p.m. in the 900 block of LeBlanc Drive wearing a black...

