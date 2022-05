A search was underway Friday in Franklin for a man who fired several shots during a disturbance on Short Court Thursday night. According to the Franklin Police Department, officers were summoned at about 8 p.m. Thursday to the Short Court area just southeast of downtown after a woman was physically assaulted outside of a home there. The suspect reportedly fired several shots during the assault, but no one was injured by the gunfire.

FRANKLIN, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO