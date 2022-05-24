Demarest defeats Hasbrouck Heights - Baseball recap
Dan Argenziano went 6 2/3 innings and struck out eight while giving up three hits and three walks as Demarest defeated Hasbrouck Heights 7-0 in Demarest. Chris Short finished 1-for-2...www.nj.com
Dan Argenziano went 6 2/3 innings and struck out eight while giving up three hits and three walks as Demarest defeated Hasbrouck Heights 7-0 in Demarest. Chris Short finished 1-for-2...www.nj.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0