Demarest defeats Hasbrouck Heights - Baseball recap

TAMPA — A Major League scout who watches the Tampa Tarpons regularly has been calling Yankees pitching prospect Chandler Champlain a “hidden gem.”. Not anymore. The 22-year-old righty who was picked in the ninth round of the 2019 draft out of USC is getting noticed. He was a recent addition to Baseball America’s top 30 Yankees prospect rankings at No. 30 and figures to crack MLB Pipeline’s soon, too, because there’s so much like about Champlain’s pitching and makeup. He’s big and strong at 6-foot-5, 220 pounds. He’s a power pitcher. He has a four-pitch mix that keeps improving. He’s a strike thrower. His work habits and intelligence are top notch, too.

TAMPA, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO