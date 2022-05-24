ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Demarest, NJ

Demarest defeats Hasbrouck Heights - Baseball recap

By Craig Epstein
NJ.com
NJ.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dan Argenziano went 6 2/3 innings and struck out eight while giving up three hits and three walks as Demarest defeated Hasbrouck Heights 7-0 in Demarest. Chris Short finished 1-for-2...

www.nj.com

NJ.com

NJ.com

