MISSOULA — Salt Lake City's Jack Holmgren stretched his lead to three strokes on the second day of the Barnett Memorial golf tournament Sunday at the Missoula Country Club. The former University of South Dakota player followed his 5-under round of 66 on Saturday with a 2-under round of 69 on Sunday. His total of 135 is three strokes better than second place Bill Dunn of Missoula, who sits at 68-70-138.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 18 HOURS AGO