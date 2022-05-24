Yadkin County firefighter hurt after tractor trailer hit truck on I-77

SALISBURY, N.C. — A motorcyclist died after they hit power lines knocked into the roadway by another car, according to the Salisbury Police Department. Police said just before 4 a.m. Sunday, a car hit a power pole on South Main Street near Red Acres Road outside of downtown Salisbury. The car was the only vehicle involved in that crash and the person driving was not taken to the hospital, officers said.

SALISBURY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO