FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Makayla Nethery

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There were two instances of untreated sewage discharge that entered Buffalo Creek in Greensboro on Thursday. One instance took place at 1022 Gregory Street, with 1,200 gallons of untreated wastewater discharging from a manhole for about an hour. The discharge was caused by an accumulation of rags in the sewer main.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO