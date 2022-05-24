FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Angel Williamson

(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Austin Bradford will be graduating from High Point Central High School. Congratulations, Austin!. See all of the 2022 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!
STONEVILLE, N.C. — FOX8 honors Taylor French of Stoneville Elementary School. Congrats, Taylor!. If you know of an educator who is worthy of this nomination please fill out the nomination form here. Educator of the Week is sponsored by the North Carolina Education Lottery.
(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Alyssa Lynn Smith will be graduating from Wheatmore High School. See all of the 2022 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!
Comments / 0