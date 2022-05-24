Yuba-Sutter Pow Wow kicks off 40th edition at Y-S Fairgrounds

Dancers take part in the Grand Entry at the 40th annual Yuba-Sutter Pow Wow on Saturday at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds in Yuba City. Shamaya Sutton/Appeal-Democrat

The pow wow tour made a stop in Yuba City over the weekend for its traditional two-day Yuba-Sutter Pow Wow held each year at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds.

The Yuba-Sutter Pow Wow is in its 40th year and each year it is hosted in part by Master of Ceremonies Val Shadowhawk.

Shadowhawk, a member of four different Native American tribes, travels the state and country hosting pow wows. He is typically the master of ceremonies of the Winter Pow Wow in Marysville as well as a few more in other regions of California.

“He’s very respected,” said Monica Rodriguez, a member of the Cahuilla tribe based in the inland areas of Southern California.

Rodriguez, who lives in Sacramento, also travels the state attending about five pow wows a year under normal circumstances. With restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic loosening this year, Rodriguez has been able to return to a normal pow wow tour with fellow Cahuilla tribal member Rene Quesada and her son, Jason Weathersby.

“It’s bringing us together,” Rodriguez said. “It’s a pride that we all have to let people know that we are one. … This pow wow is about being one family again.”

The Yuba-Sutter Pow Wow began as usual with the Grand Entry and Gourd dance, which blesses the grounds and people, Rodriguez said.

From then, it transitions to a variety Native American dances and rituals spread out throughout the venue.

Quesada said one of the highlights for her was the children’s crafts where her son learned how to make jewelry out of pine nuts – a tradition that dates back to tribal hunting and gathering.

The process, Quesada said, begins with a pine cone and removing the pine nut, known as the meat, from the cone to make the beads.

“He made a pine nut necklace,” Quesada said, pointing to her son’s new toy. “I like the kids crafts here.”

Rodriguez expounded on the idea behind producing the pine nut necklace.

She said it starts with the tree itself, which provides shade and food for the tribe.

“It means more to us,” Rodriguez said. “That’s a tradition we pass on to our children.”

Quesada for the first time got to witness her son experience the tiny tot dance on the center stage Saturday. She said the tiny tot dance is designed for children six and under.

Quesada said Weathersby was finally able to get out and mingle with other children from varying tribes.

Weathersby was also able to make a doll to play with out of corn husk, which is what the Native Americans did with their children, Quesada said.

“When you can’t go to the store, you make it,” Quesada said.