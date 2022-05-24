Local pets parade around Wheatland

Folks walk the parade route with their pets during the 98th Wheatland Pet Parade on Saturday morning in Wheatland. Jeff Larson/Appeal-Democrat

For the 98th time, residents and out-of-towners ventured to Wheatland for the annual Pet Parade that typically brings out a variety of animals and people together for about a mile-long route through the downtown area.

The parade, which was started by a local teacher, essentially makes a big circle with three left turns to end up back on Main Street heading toward a park that’s adjacent to Wheatland Elementary School, Wheatland Lions Club Chairperson Becky Pendergraph said.

Pendergraph said the park will act as a bigger centerpiece in two years when the Wheatland Pet Parade marks its 100th year in existence.

Pendergraph said the Lions Club is working with the city of Wheatland, which turns 150 years old in two years, to make the pet parade an all-day event featuring food trucks, vendors, live music and more.

The Lions Club is also looking to include the Wheatland Union High School band and the local Future Farmers of America organization to the celebration.

Pendergraph would like Wheatland FFA to bring some livestock for the parade and after-party.

Over the nine-plus decades of the parade, Wheatland has been host to many different types of animals. While dogs are the most common participant, Wheatland resident Gary Camp has seen many animals make the trek down Main Street.

“We used to have horses, lizards, chickens, bunnies,” Camp said. “(One year) someone brought some roosters on a small string.”

The year of the rooster was intriguing because the rooster did not like to walk on the small string that the owner had used to bring the bird down the parade route, Camp said.

“They weren’t having any of it, they wanted to flap their wings and fly away,” Camp said.

Since moving from Modesto years ago, Camp has become fond of small-town living. He calls Wheatland the perfect small town, and the pet parade helps bring everyone together each year.

“We never had anything like a pet parade (in Modesto),” Camp said. “There is something about Wheatland that draws everyone together. I hope we don’t lose that.”

Camp has attended about 15 parades, with his family being participants of many over the years. Camp’s wife, Brenda Webb-Camp, once dressed her daughter up as the Jolly Green Giant and had her walk on stilts during the parade.

This year’s theme was “It’s a small world,” and featured many floats that tried to capture the essence of the 2022 parade.

First-time participant Peyton Niegel traveled in with her family and pet horse from Pleasant Grove.

Niegel sat in the driver’s seat of her Hawaiian-themed horse carriage, while her 13-year-old horse named Ace galloped down the streets of Wheatland.

Niegel, 11, has owned Ace for five years and loves the style of ponies.

“They are unique,” Niegel said.

Niegel feeds Ace, walks him each day and even braids his hair.

“I taught myself how to French braid his tail,” Niegel said.

The Lions Club said anyone can participate in the annual event with or without a pet.