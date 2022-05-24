ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
About 40-50 cars involved in Yuba City sideshow

By Robert Summa / rsumma@appealdemocrat.com
 6 days ago
A car is towed after allegedly being involved in a sideshow Friday night in Yuba City.

The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office said as many as 40-50 cars were involved in a sideshow late Friday night in Yuba City that resulted in the arrest of at least one suspect.

Sutter County Sheriff’s Office Undersheriff Scott Smallwood said Monday that Sutter County officers and the California Highway Patrol were dispatched shortly before midnight to the 4700 block of Garden Highway after receiving reports of reckless driving involving numerous vehicles.

Smallwood said when deputies arrived, they located about 40-50 cars participating in a sideshow – gatherings in which groups of drivers take over intersections, city streets or parking lots. Sideshows often include drag racing or other car-related activities.

He said as deputies arrived at the scene, numerous vehicles fled. Smallwood also said that when law enforcement officers attempted to conduct traffic stops, “pedestrians purposely obstructed law enforcement by jumping in front of the patrol cars.”

One suspect, 25-year-old Kalob Greylock of Yuba City, was apprehended and arrested for obstruction of justice, Smallwood said. As of Monday, Greylock was not listed as being at Sutter County Jail. Smallwood said there also were “numerous citations issued and vehicles towed for a variety of traffic violations.”

Smallwood said the joint response by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office and the California Highway Patrol were helped greatly by the citizens who called in the incident.

