National virtual veterans job fair today

The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and RecruitMilitary are set to host the national All Veterans Job Fair today that will be held online.

Scheduled to take place today from noon to 4 p.m., the virtual event is free to veterans, their spouses, active-duty military personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserve, the DAV said.

“More than 100 employers actively seeking the unique talents of America’s veterans will be on-site representing a range of industries, from construction to medical to administrative and logistics, with career opportunities from entry level to senior management,” the DAV said. “In addition to employment assistance, veterans can utilize career counseling and resume assistance, network with fellow veterans and military personnel, and get support with their Department of Veterans Affairs benefits and claims assistance – all at no cost.”

To register for today’s job fair, visit recruitmilitary.careerco.com. To access additional no-cost resources for veterans and their families, go to jobs.dav.org.

The DAV said National Employment Director Rob Lougee also is available to discuss trends in veteran and military spouse hiring, valuable employment-related resources, and job opportunities nationwide. To arrange an interview, contact Lougee at 859-442-2055.