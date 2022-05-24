Resolution to drop FirstEnergy from Browns stadium name introduced

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A resolution asking FirstEnergy to remove its name from the Cleveland Browns football stadium was introduced at the Cleveland City Council meeting Monday night.

“The name needs to be removed from the stadium. It’s an insult to law abiding citizens,” said Councilman Mike Polensek, Ward 8.

The resolution is sponsored by Ward 16 Councilman Brian Kazy, who was not present at the meeting.

“The Haslam organization and the Browns do great things for our city. We want to separate from FirstEnergy,” added Councilman Blaine Griffin, council president.

If approved, the resolution would not force the company to remove their name. Rather, it would serve as a statement against FirstEnergy, who was accused in a $60 million dollar bribery scheme to pass House Bill

6.

Meanwhile, the Browns said in a statement that reads in part:

“FirstEnergy has been a dedicated partner to them and they remain committed to their relationship with them and look forward to a continued partnership.”

FirstEnergy also issued a statement saying, “We have taken swift action to address events that have occurred in recent years and to ensure a culture of strong ethics, integrity and accountability at the company.”

A vote on the resolution is expected on Monday, June 6.

