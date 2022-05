With 1:28 left in the NCAA Tournament semifinals, Boston College lacrosse was tied with Maryland, and the Terrapins had possession. But Cassidy Weeks forced a turnover, and the ball quickly worked its way up the field. After a minute of waiting for the perfect opportunity, Charlotte North launched the ball to Weeks, who redirected it into the back of the net for BC’s first lead since the first quarter. The goal secured the victory for the Eagles with only 18 seconds left, earning a spot in their fifth straight NCAA Championship game.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO