Performances and guest speakers at the 2022 Juneteenth Festival in Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Details for the 2022 Juneteenth Festival in Charleston have been announced.
According to Charleston’s Parks and Recreation , the festival will happen on Saturday, June 18 from noon to 5 p.m. at the North Charleston Community Center.New craft brewery in Charleston opens to public in time for Memorial Day
They say there will be inflatables, a gaming truck, “fun fitness”, vendors, art, services, and crafts.
Special guest speakers include Pastor William Lipscomb, Pastor Damon Hamby, and Pastor Shannon Robinson.
They say there will be performances by the RedLine Band, Xinos, W3 Precise Steppers, Kingston Price, SWANK, NeNe Incognita and Linked Up.STAY IN THE KNOW : Sign up for the WOWK 13 News Daily Newsletter
If you want to be a vendor or participate, they say to call 304-348-6884 or email Corey.Lowery@cityofcharleston.org.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.
Comments / 0