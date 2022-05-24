ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Performances and guest speakers at the 2022 Juneteenth Festival in Charleston

By Isaac Taylor
 6 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Details for the 2022 Juneteenth Festival in Charleston have been announced.

According to Charleston’s Parks and Recreation , the festival will happen on Saturday, June 18 from noon to 5 p.m. at the North Charleston Community Center.

New craft brewery in Charleston opens to public in time for Memorial Day

They say there will be inflatables, a gaming truck, “fun fitness”, vendors, art, services, and crafts.

Special guest speakers include Pastor William Lipscomb, Pastor Damon Hamby, and Pastor Shannon Robinson.

They say there will be performances by the RedLine Band, Xinos, W3 Precise Steppers, Kingston Price, SWANK, NeNe Incognita and Linked Up.

If you want to be a vendor or participate, they say to call 304-348-6884 or email Corey.Lowery@cityofcharleston.org.

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

