ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A fire at a Palmer apartment complex Saturday afternoon has impacted six units. The call came in around 4 p.m. Saturday. Ken Barkley, director of the Mat-Su Borough Department of Emergency Services, says when firefighters arrived, the fire was found in two units. Barkley says they made a quick interior attack and stopped it from spreading into other apartments. The firefighters rescued other people out of the building. The fire was under control in about 30 minutes. No one was injured, according to Barkley.

1 DAY AGO