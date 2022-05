CHICAGO - As the nation reels from yet another mass shooting, the same questions emerge. Why did it happen, and how can we stop it from happening again?. "Why did this guy kill so many people? The reason he did it was because he wanted to kill as many people as possible," said Dr. Lori Post, director of Buehler Center for Health Policy at Northwestern School of Medicine.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO