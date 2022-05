– David G. Pierce of Berlin, formerly of Northborough, passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022; he was 76 years old. David is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Rosanne and two beloved sons, Ian and Harrison, both whom reside in Framingham. He also leaves behind one sister, Virginia McCombe and her husband Jim of E. Longmeadow, one brother, John Pierce, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earle and Regina Pierce.

