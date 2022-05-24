ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Another teen attack on unsuspecting victims

By Wale Aliyu, Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xdbV8_0fo5gxbv00

BOSTON — People who live near the MBTA’s Shawmut Station were surprised to hear of the latest attack from a group of teenagers on unsuspecting victims.

“I don’t understand the random people, but I know as far as at me when I was growing up, the kids were always the ones to watch out for,” said Michael Campagna, of East Boston. ‘The 14-year-olds, they’re the ones with guns. They’re the ones running around. I’m surprised that they’re doing it to you know innocent people though.”

The victims told Transit Police a group of teenage boys pulled out a knife and demanded money around noon Monday. When the 69-year-old and 47-year-old men said no, the boys punched them several times, leaving them bloodied, according to witnesses.

“You got to be on your toes,” said Campagna. “You absolutely got to be aware of your surroundings.”

“I’ve been coming like every hour of the day and the night as well. It’s been pretty safe actually,” said Joanna Tsea, who lives nearby. “At the end of the day, I do think this is something that would happen anywhere, not just in this neighborhood, but also like Downtown Crossing, a really central position. I wouldn’t change many things and just maybe remain a bit more cautious about my surroundings. I’m also kind of like a vocal person, so if I see something I will get people 100 percent involved.”

Boston EMS treated and released the two victims on the scene. Transit Police detectives are investigating this incident.

This comes after a string of attacks from teens, including one where a young woman was attacked by a group of girls in April because of her braided hairstyle, or in late March, when teens damaged property inside Silvertone’s restaurant.

Also in April, two Suffolk University students were violently attacked on Boston Common by the same group of teens.

An 81-year-old alleges earlier this year teens slapped and smeared whipped cream on him while inside a Downtown Crossing McDonald’s.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 14

Guest
6d ago

Exactly, as long as they are getting away with this the worse it will get.There are juvenile detention centers, start locking them up!!

Reply(6)
16
waleed mansour
6d ago

If the law doesn’t change regarding underaged we will see worst days going forward . Kids are taking advantage now that we parents have no control over them ! We need to go back to the old days .

Reply
8
Shachyn
6d ago

Im pregnant and i can honestly say going to appointment walking to get coffee its highly scary for me now . Not knowing if someone can just come up behind me and knock me out of cause me any harm these type of things sre on the rise. I got a teenager and im aware where they are at sll times who they hanging with etc we giving these youngsters wsy to much liberty to be going around doing this were are the parents way

Reply(1)
5
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Cape Cod man accused of threatening to commit a school shooting

BARNSTABLE, Mass. — Online posts by a Cape Cod man have landed him behind bars, facing serious criminal charges. Barnstable Police say Justin Moreira, 29, of Hyannis is accused of threatening to commit a school shooting. Moreira’s arrest on Saturday stems from posts on Facebook according to investigators. He...
quincyquarry.com

Quincy’s Crabtree Lane in Squantum terrorized by Dot Rats? #quincypolice

Quincy’s Crabtree Lane in Squantum terrorized by Dot Rats?. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. Quincy’s Crabtree Lane in Squantum terrorized by Dot Rats earlier this week?. The ever-increasingly mean streets of Quincy appear to only be becoming even more dangerous. In any event as...
QUINCY, MA
liveboston617.org

Possible Pedophile Charged With Groping Child on MBTA

BOSTON, May 26, 2022—An Allston man was arraigned this week on charges he groped a four-year-old child at the Park Street MBTA station, District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. GEORGE FRANCOIS, 66, was arraigned Tuesday in the Central Division of Boston Municipal Court on a charge of indecent assault and battery of a child under 14 after a court clinician deemed him competent to take part in the proceeding. Prosecutors requested $5,000 bail and orders that the defendantstay away from the MBTA, stay away from and have no contact with the victim or witnesses and have no unsupervised contact with minors. Prosecutors also filed a motion for a protective order to impound victim and witness identifying information. Judge Mark H. Summerville set the requested $5,000 bail, imposed the condition that the defendant stay away from and not contact victims or witnesses and allowed the motion to impound.
MassLive.com

3 more boys arrested in beating, attempted robbery of men at MBTA station

Three more boys were arrested Friday in connection with the beating and attempted robbery of two men at an MBTA station in Boston earlier this week, authorities said. The attack was reported around 11:50 a.m. Monday at Shawmut Station in Dorchester. The two men, ages 69 and 47, were approached by several boys at the Blue Bike racks. The juveniles are accused of demanding money from the alleged victims while wielding a knife, according to a statement from MBTA Transit Police.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

Update: 3 Additional arrests made in MBTA Shawmut Station attack

BOSTON — Four juveniles have been detained in connection with a violent attack and robbery outside an MBTA station earlier this week. Transit Police Supt. Richard Sullivan said two men, ages 69 and 47, were surrounded by a group of teenagers while they were at the bicycle rack that is just outside Shawmut Station.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Faith leaders in Boston raise questions about police response to recent beach trouble

BOSTON — Nearly 50 years ago, black protesters visited Carson Beach, in an effort to integrate the recreational spot. It did not go well. “Folks were throwing rocks and bricks and bottles at us because we were on the beach,” said Rev. Miniard Culpepper, pastor of the Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church and a candidate for State Senate in the 2nd Suffolk district.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Boston Common#Violent Crime#Mbta#Transit Police#Downtown Crossing
Boston 25 News WFXT

Massachusetts woman seriously injured after falling while hiking in New Hampshire

A Massachusetts woman was seriously injured after she fell 20 feet while hiking in New Hampshire on Sunday, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a report of an injured hiker at Monadnock State Park around 12 p.m. found a woman who had lost consciousness for a “significant amount of time” as a result of a fall in the area of the White Dot Trail, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
nbcboston.com

Man Dead in Overnight Shooting in Lynn

A man is dead after a shooting late Friday in Lynn, Massachusetts, authorities said Saturday. The shooting, on Western Avenue near Anoka Place, was reported about 11 p.m., according to Massachusetts State Police. The slain person was found in a lot behind a building. The shooting is currently under investigation...
whdh.com

South Boston man arrested for 1984 homicide

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 61-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a 1984 homicide in Boston, in a case also connected with the notorious gangster Whitey Bulger. On September 6, 1984, New Hampshire investigators found the remains of Brian Watson, 23, along I-93 South near the town lines of Manchester and Londonderry, New Hampshire. The South Boston man had been missing for several weeks prior, and had been shot to death.
BOSTON, MA
truecrimedaily

Massachusetts woman found dead in recycling bin under her porch

MEDFORD, Mass. (TCD) -- A 61-year-old woman who had reportedly filed for a restraining order against her husband was found dead under her porch. According to a statement from the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office, on May 23 at 6:44 a.m., Barbara Hovey Novaes' 21-year-old son called Medford Police to report her missing. He told police his mother had been seen the day before at her home, and he believed she went to get her nails done that day, too. When he went to her residence on Emery Street, he noted the door was open and her keys, wallet, and purse were all inside.
Boston 25 News WFXT

N.H. Troopers stop driver going 121 mph

NEW LONDON, N.H. — A Massachusetts man was stopped by New Hampshire State Police for going 56 mph over the posted speed limit. The stop took place around 4:40 p.m., Friday, in the northbound lane of I-89 in New London, according to New Hampshire State Police. Troopers were conducting...
whdh.com

Police: Person shot in broad daylight near busy Boston Common

BOSTON (WHDH) - A person was hospitalized after they were shot in broad daylight near the Boston Common Thursday afternoon. Emergency crews were called to the scene near the intersection of Winter and Tremont Street for reports of a person shot around 4 p.m., according to police. Upon their arrival,...
BOSTON, MA
Watertown News

Police Log: Man Pulled Knife on Co-Worker, Woman Busted Twice for Same Crime

The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. May 17, 4:39 p.m.: At about 2:45 a.m., an officer patrolling near Casey Park spotted a door propped open at the office building in the former Parker School. The officer waited for more officers to arrive, and they checked the building but could not locate anyone. At 6:43 a.m., a 911 call came from the building, but the caller was a bit incoherent and said “all was OK,” and then hung up. Police went to the building, but once again found no one inside. The occupants of the building were contacted by Police, and they came down and noticed a router was missing, as well as personal items from a desk. The next day, officers returned at about 7:15 p.m. to get access to a security video. Another employee said a person had been seen trying to enter the building around 7 p.m. The person was confronted, but could not be identified. A description of the woman was given to officers. A person fitting that description was found in the Municipal Parking Lot behind CVS in Watertown Square. The employee positively identified the woman as the person who had tried to get into the building. The woman admitted to breaking into the building. Police arrested Rosemary Taverna, 44, of Watertown, on charges of breaking and entering during the nighttime, and larceny from a building.
Jamaica Plain Gazette

Sgt. John Dougherty of E13 retires

Sgt. John Dougherty, the Community Service Supervisor for the Jamaica Plain branch of the Boston Police Dept., has announced his retirement. The Gazette received countless emails regarding the sergeant’s work in the community. “Sgt. Dougherty has been a friend and advocate of JP Centre/South Main Streets for many years,”...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
97K+
Followers
108K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy