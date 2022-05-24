Another teen attack on unsuspecting victims

BOSTON — People who live near the MBTA’s Shawmut Station were surprised to hear of the latest attack from a group of teenagers on unsuspecting victims.

“I don’t understand the random people, but I know as far as at me when I was growing up, the kids were always the ones to watch out for,” said Michael Campagna, of East Boston. ‘The 14-year-olds, they’re the ones with guns. They’re the ones running around. I’m surprised that they’re doing it to you know innocent people though.”

The victims told Transit Police a group of teenage boys pulled out a knife and demanded money around noon Monday. When the 69-year-old and 47-year-old men said no, the boys punched them several times, leaving them bloodied, according to witnesses.

“You got to be on your toes,” said Campagna. “You absolutely got to be aware of your surroundings.”

“I’ve been coming like every hour of the day and the night as well. It’s been pretty safe actually,” said Joanna Tsea, who lives nearby. “At the end of the day, I do think this is something that would happen anywhere, not just in this neighborhood, but also like Downtown Crossing, a really central position. I wouldn’t change many things and just maybe remain a bit more cautious about my surroundings. I’m also kind of like a vocal person, so if I see something I will get people 100 percent involved.”

Boston EMS treated and released the two victims on the scene. Transit Police detectives are investigating this incident.

This comes after a string of attacks from teens, including one where a young woman was attacked by a group of girls in April because of her braided hairstyle, or in late March, when teens damaged property inside Silvertone’s restaurant.

Also in April, two Suffolk University students were violently attacked on Boston Common by the same group of teens.

An 81-year-old alleges earlier this year teens slapped and smeared whipped cream on him while inside a Downtown Crossing McDonald’s.

