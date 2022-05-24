ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmi, IL

Drug Disposal Event happening in Carmi

By Rhett Baxley
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UeGzD_0fo5g90C00

CARMI, Ill. (WEHT) – Clean out the medicine cabinets because a drug disposal event will be held on May 25 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. The event will take place at the Elastec parking lot at 1309 West Main St.

The event is hosted by a partnership between Elastec and Egyptian Health Department. Sheriff departments from Southern Illinois counties will be present with evidence drugs and expired/unused prescriptions they have collected.

Organization helping with Wabash County tornado damage

Egyptian Health Department Marketing Coordinator Holly Kotner said “We want to host this event to help educate the public on proper prescription disposal methods.”

Elastec is providing the use of their Drug Terminator portable incinerator for the Sheriff departments to use. The incinerator burns the drugs at very high temperatures resulting in zero smoke or fumes.

“The Drug Terminator is a great asset for police departments, especially in small towns, to allow them to safely eliminate drugs on their own schedule and budget,” said Elastec Sales Manager Jeremy Pretzsch.

Reward offered for information on stolen wire

Monster-In-Law Soul Food truck will be on-site.

The public is urged to properly dispose of unused or expired medicines so that they do not harm others or the environment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Local groups take aim at growing fentanyl epidemic

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- It may not look like much, but it can help save a life. Throughout Evansville, groups like the Evansville Recovery Alliance are trying to spread the word about Narcan while making the powerful antidote more available. After a year where Vanderburgh County saw a record number of overdose deaths, Karen Warpenburg with […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Greenville fireman passes away

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Greenville Fire Department (GFD) has lost one of its own. Former GFD member Tony “Louis” Mozone has passed away. Mozone joined the GFD in 2017 and served until he was forced to step down due to medical reasons. The department says that Mozone loved to make everyone laugh and always […]
GREENVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Newburgh hosts 2nd annual Strawberry Social

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – Historic Newburgh Inc. hosted its second annual Strawberry Social on May 29 from 12-4 p.m. The event was held at the Old Lock and Dam, Allen Family Amphitheater and everywhere on the road between. Eyewitness News was told about 1,100 strawberry shortcakes were sold. About 50 craft and food vendors served […]
NEWBURGH, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Henderson County Book Mobile announces schedule

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Books are on the move this summer as the Henderson County Public Library Book Mobile announced its park schedule. The schedule is included below. Audubon Mill Park – 11:00 a.m. on June 7, 14, 21, and 28. Newman Park – 9:00 a.m. on May 31, June 28, July 12 and 26. […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Health
Carmi, IL
Government
City
Carmi, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Smoke reported from attic, EFD puts out house fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Fire Department (EFD) was called out to a house fire in the 700 block of E Florida St. on the afternoon of May 29. Dispatch received at least one 911 call and witnesses reported seeing smoke coming from the home. Firefighters confirmed what witnesses reported when they arrived on the […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Henderson County announces summer meal kickoff and schedule

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The summer meal program will be having a kickoff on June 1 at the North Middle School football field from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Meals will be provided for students. Fun activities included will be Daniel’s Fun Foam Factory, a bounce house, a giant Connect 4 game, corn hole and […]
WEHT/WTVW

Dawson Springs awarded revitalization grant

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT) – Dawson Springs is getting $750,000 dollars from the National Park Service (NPS) as they continue on the road to recovery. The Western Kentucky town is one of eleven communities across the country to receive a Paul Bruhn Revitalization Grant. The Pennyrile Area Development District says the grant will help create […]
WEHT/WTVW

Inmates graduate from substance abuse program

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – It is graduation season, but this ceremony is a little different from the traditional setting. Graduation was held May 25 for Vanderburgh County inmates that recently completed a substance abuse program. Four inmates were recognized. They went through group and individual counseling, group and individual life skills, and case management. […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Drug Disposal#Egyptian#Drug Terminator#Sheriff#Elastec Sales#Nexstar Media Inc
WEHT/WTVW

Memorial Day events in the Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — This Memorial Day the Tri-State is honoring the men and women of the military who have fought and died for our freedom. Alexander Memorial Park on Mesker Park Drive will hold a service at 9 a.m. Volunteers need to arrive by 8:30 a.m. 2. Sunset Cemetery will hold its service at […]
WEHT/WTVW

Hopkins County hosting disaster recovery fair

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Those who are still looking for resources for disaster relief can visit the Hopkins County Disaster Recovery Resource Fair on June 4 from 10 a.m. to 4p.m. The fair will take place at the Hopkins County Career and Technology Center. The fair will include the following topics and more: Housing resources. […]
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Police arrest woman on bicycle for drugs

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville police (EPD) said they arrested a woman for drugs while riding a bicycle. Officers said they were in the area of Riverside Drive and Lodge about 12:30 a.m. on May 28 when they saw a woman riding a bicycle without the correct lights and reflectors on it. Police said they […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Large cat reported on Robin Road in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Animal control officials in Owensboro have not found the owner of what some people believe was a bobcat. A recent post on the Owensboro Police Scanner Facebook page says someone called 911 and reported a similar animal on a fence on Robin Road. Officials tell Eyewitness News it was more likely […]
OWENSBORO, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Marketing
WEHT/WTVW

Newburgh American Legion holds Memorial Day service

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – Newburgh’s American Legion held a ceremony for those who gave their lives for our country. American Legion Kapperman post #44 held their Memorial Day service at Rose Hill Cemetery in Newburgh on May 28 at 10:30 a.m. The organization prepared for the service by placing a flag on several veterans’ graves […]
NEWBURGH, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Mayor of Fairfield passes away

FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – Mayor Mike Dreith of Fairfield passed away Saturday, according to Mt. Carmel’s mayor. In a Facebook post, Mt. Carmel Mayor Joe Judge said Drieth passed away suddenly. He goes on to say Drieth was a great guy. Before becoming mayor, Drieth was president of John A. Logan College, Frontier Community College […]
FAIRFIELD, IL
WEHT/WTVW

New homes revealed to tornado survivors

MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – In a matter of seconds, families lost everything due to the destructive December 10 tornado. In the span of 17 days, two families received more than they could ever ask for in the form of brand new homes, all for free, courtesy of God’s Pit Crew. The homes, constructed from […]
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Over $450,000 announced for rubber mulch projects

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Used tires have been recycled, and money has been made available to many Kentucky counties. Governor Andy Beshear and Energy and Environment Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman announced that $452,500 in grant funding has been awarded for benches, picnic tables, walkways and poured-in-place playground surfacing projects that utilize recycled waste tires.  The press […]
WEHT/WTVW

Renovations for Owensboro schools approved

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro’s school board approved renovations for Owensboro public schools and athletic facilities. The renovations will cost millions of dollars. More than eight and a half million dollars in renovations include work on classrooms, the auditorium and administration offices at Owensboro Middle School. More than 16 million dollars in upgrades to Rash […]
WEHT/WTVW

Bosse Field hosts Evansville Food Truck Festival

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The ultimate tailgate experience happened at Bosse Field as the park hosted the 5th annual Evansville Food Truck Festival. Trucks were set up inside Bosse Field. About 35 of the Tri-State’s food trucks provided visitors with a vast range of food from American comfort food to seafood to barbecue to desserts […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Shooting on Fulton Ave. leaves victim hospitalized

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A shooting on the northside of Evansville Saturday afternoon left one person hospitalized, police say. Police tell us the shooting happened on Allens Lane and North Fulton Avenue around 12:30 p.m. An Evansville Police Department officer says one person was shot and taken to the hospital. The investigation is ongoing.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy