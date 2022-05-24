Drug Disposal Event happening in Carmi

CARMI, Ill. (WEHT) – Clean out the medicine cabinets because a drug disposal event will be held on May 25 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. The event will take place at the Elastec parking lot at 1309 West Main St.

The event is hosted by a partnership between Elastec and Egyptian Health Department. Sheriff departments from Southern Illinois counties will be present with evidence drugs and expired/unused prescriptions they have collected.

Egyptian Health Department Marketing Coordinator Holly Kotner said “We want to host this event to help educate the public on proper prescription disposal methods.”

Elastec is providing the use of their Drug Terminator portable incinerator for the Sheriff departments to use. The incinerator burns the drugs at very high temperatures resulting in zero smoke or fumes.

“The Drug Terminator is a great asset for police departments, especially in small towns, to allow them to safely eliminate drugs on their own schedule and budget,” said Elastec Sales Manager Jeremy Pretzsch.

Monster-In-Law Soul Food truck will be on-site.

The public is urged to properly dispose of unused or expired medicines so that they do not harm others or the environment.

