Max Wagner named ACC Baseball Player of the Year

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson School District 5 said a teenager was arrested Friday after bringing a firearm onto school property. Around 1 p.m., the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a former student was at TL Hanna High School. Deputies said someone noticed the teen concealing a weapon in his waistband.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that injured one person on Sunday night. Deputies said they responded to the area near 700 Simpson Road at around 7:45 p.m. on May 29, 2022. When officers arrived, they found a...
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hollywood actor Bo Hopkins passed away at 84 years old. A message on the website for the Greenville native says:. “It is with great sadness that we announce that Bo has passed away. Bo loved hearing from his fans from around the world and although he was unable to respond to every email over the last few years, he appreciated hearing from each and every one of you.”
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It was a special weekend for the class of 1972 at Greenwood High School. “It’s very commendable for our class, the Greenwood High School class of 1972, to once again get as many people as we did to join the reunion this weekend,” said Mary Harrison-Wideman.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers announced that two motorcyclists passed away on Friday following a crash. Troopers said the crash happened sometime after 9:00 p.m. on Stallings Road. According to troopers, it appears both motorcyclists were going in the same direction when they collided...
Southern Baptist Convention releases list of church leaders accused of abuse. The Southern Baptist Convention released hundreds of names of church leaders accused of abuse, include two dozen from South Carolina.
POWDERSVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim of the crash along Circle Road in Powdersville. South Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers said the crash happened at around 7:26 a.m. According to troopers, the driver went off the right side of the road and hit a tree. The driver passed away at the scene.
FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on Friday morning. Deputies said they received a 911 call about a gunshot victim on Kelly Road around 9:30 a.m. They found a man lying near the road who had been shot in the...
We have team coverage of the aftermath of Thursday night's storm. Shores at Asbury to open this weekend.
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers announced that one person died on Saturday morning following a crash. Troopers said the crash happened at around 7:10 a.m. on SC 11. According to troopers, the victim was trying to enter SC-11 when their vehicle was hit by...
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers charged a person in the shooting that killed one person on Sunday afternoon. Officers said they responded to the 100 block of Atkinson Street at around 3:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the victim, 21-year-old Keith Anthony Mosely, Jr., in critical condition. Mosely was taken to the hospital for treatment. However, he later passed away from his injuries.
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person is dead after a crash near the Georgia State line, according to the Oconee County Coroner’s Office. According to the coroner, the crash happened on Long Creek Highway near the South Carolina/Georgia state line. The coroner said it happened at about...
ABBEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a possible scam on the elderly. According to deputies, the truck photographed above has been associated with this incident. Deputies say the scams include the paving and spraying of asphalt driveways but might include any...
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff is expected to provide updates in the drive-by shooting that killed a child earlier this month. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell called a noon news conference for Sunday at the Orangeburg County Courthouse. A release from the sheriff’s office states Ravenell will discuss “important...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Trinity Fire Department said crews are investigating after two cars crashed into the Enoree fire station. Officials said crews responded to the scene at around 5:30 p.m. When crews arrived, they found that two vehicles had crashed into the station. According to Chris...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A mother in Columbia buried her 15-year-old son back in February after a fatal shooting and woke up last Sunday to a video posted on social media of unknown subjects stomping on his grave. Zeloni Ellison was shot January 29 while visiting his grandmother in Lexington...
