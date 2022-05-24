ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Violence claims another weekend in New Orleans

By LBJ
WGNO
WGNO
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S0nTC_0fo5eZh100

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) – The violent weekend started Friday, after a woman was killed on Chef Hwy and a man’s life was taken on St. Claude Ave. along with another man killed on Governor Nicholls in Tremé.

“The turn of events we’re having right now with the crime but the biggest problem I have with it is that it seems so indiscriminate. There were a couple in my district, but most were in other places. At some point yesterday, we need to get a handle on it,” said District E Councilman Oliver Thomas.

Another shooting on Elysian Fields occupied police on Saturday and total of four shootings on Sunday that left 2 men dead and several people injured. Councilman Oliver Thomas said authorities believe they know what’s behind some of the crimes.

“What we do know is that they’re a few groups that are hunting each other. The code seems to be whoever they see, whenever they see, whoever’s around, there are no rules anymore. If that’s the way they feel about us, we need to get them off the street,” said District E Councilman Oliver Thomas.

Man wounded in Gentilly shooting Monday, NOPD investigates

District E will hold a series of crime summits on May 25 and 26, in New Orleans East and the Lower 9th Ward hoping to develop solutions to crime and beef up the NOPD.

“We’ve got to work on retention right now. Nobody’s going to wave a magic wand and give us another 340 officers like we lost. We’ve got to keep the ones that we have. Pay them like they live and work in one of the most dangerous cities in America,” said District E Councilman Oliver Thomas.

Comments / 8

Jennifer Martinez
6d ago

It said they need to pay the nopd like they live and work in the most dangerous city….it’s not nopd that work and live in this city!!! Maybe if the city would actually pay ALL of its people wages ABOVE poverty level and focus more on providing better education to EVERYONE, it might save some of these youngsters from turning to the streets in the first place!! Give these kids some hope and an actual option for their lives!

Reply(2)
6
we need help Lord!
6d ago

And by the way city of New Orleans when y'all coming to trim and cut this oak tree and pine?what is the problem New Orleans where is the money? Crime is not the only problem New Orleans is troubling place???!!!$$$$$$$$$$

Reply
3
KnifeCollector
6d ago

A couple of groups hunting each other? Well it appears the problem is taking care of itself as long as innocent bystanders aren't killed.

Reply(1)
2
