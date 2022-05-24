Violence claims another weekend in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) – The violent weekend started Friday, after a woman was killed on Chef Hwy and a man’s life was taken on St. Claude Ave. along with another man killed on Governor Nicholls in Tremé.



“The turn of events we’re having right now with the crime but the biggest problem I have with it is that it seems so indiscriminate. There were a couple in my district, but most were in other places. At some point yesterday, we need to get a handle on it,” said District E Councilman Oliver Thomas.



Another shooting on Elysian Fields occupied police on Saturday and total of four shootings on Sunday that left 2 men dead and several people injured. Councilman Oliver Thomas said authorities believe they know what’s behind some of the crimes.



“What we do know is that they’re a few groups that are hunting each other. The code seems to be whoever they see, whenever they see, whoever’s around, there are no rules anymore. If that’s the way they feel about us, we need to get them off the street,” said District E Councilman Oliver Thomas.

District E will hold a series of crime summits on May 25 and 26, in New Orleans East and the Lower 9th Ward hoping to develop solutions to crime and beef up the NOPD.



“We’ve got to work on retention right now. Nobody’s going to wave a magic wand and give us another 340 officers like we lost. We’ve got to keep the ones that we have. Pay them like they live and work in one of the most dangerous cities in America,” said District E Councilman Oliver Thomas.

