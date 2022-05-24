Special graduation for student who suffered stroke

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Bay Area’s largest Memorial Day event hosted its annual ceremony in-person for the first time since 2019. There were about 3,000 in attendance at Bay Pines National Cemetery in St. Petersburg to honor the lives lost and the legacies of the service members who gave the ultimate sacrifice.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - On Sunday, volunteers gathered at the Bay Pines National Cemetery to place more than 25,000 flags on gravestones. Some volunteers have a special connection to the cemetery and say this is a good way to give back and pay their respects. "I have relatives here in...
CLEARWATER, Fla. - A Clearwater man was arrested after police were called to a domestic dispute late Sunday night. Police say 48-year-old David Ploch was inside a Clearwater Beach home on Acacia Street when he armed himself. They said he threatened to shoot his pregnant girlfriend and her dog. Police...
LUTZ, Fla. - A social media post that appeared to threaten a mass shooting landed a Lutz man behind bars on Sunday. Deputies say Corey Anderson, 18, posted images of himself with what appeared to be a handgun, a rifle, and a tactical style vest. The photo was distributed with the caption "Hey Siri, directions to the nearest school."
LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found dead inside a Lakewood Ranch home Friday night. Deputies were asked to go to the Lake Vista Condos for a welfare check at the request of a woman who said she hadn’t heard from her sister and brother-in-law for a week.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A bicyclist is recovering following a crash with a beach trolley Saturday morning, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say one person was taken to an area hospital following the crash with non-life-threatening injuries. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office has not released details...
DUNEDIN, Fla. - A man in a motorized lift was stranded about 150 feet in the air on the side of a water tower in Dunedin, making for a difficult rescue Friday afternoon. Curlew Road was shut down for hours, and multiple agencies responded. Tom Stovall , the artist working...
CAPE CORAL, Fla. - A 10-year-old Florida boy has been arrested after deputies say he sent a text message threatening a mass shooting. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says it learned of the threatening message sent by the fifth-grade student at Patriot Elementary School on Saturday. The School Threat...
TAMPA, Fla. - The daughter of a man accused of kidnapping his estranged wife and plotting a murder-suicide came face-to-face with her father for the first time in five years in a Tampa courtroom. "As soon as I walked into the courtroom, he recognized me, he looked at me right...
TAMPA, Fla. - Memorial Day weekend was projected to be a busy travel weekend, reaching pre-pandemic travel numbers as three million Americans were expected to take to the sky. But the weekend has turned into quite the headache for thousands of travelers, as hundreds of flights have been canceled with thousands more delayed.
SARASOTA, Fla. - First, a fisherman spotted a line of plankton near Sarasota, then, to his surprise, a whale shark breached the surface. "That's wild!" said Brad Ward, who was offshore fishing about 26 miles from New Pass. He quickly started capturing video of the encounter. "He's soaking in this...
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - Police in Winter Haven continue to search for Jose Orlando Morales Soto, 36, who was last seen on May 20 at his home on Cambridge Drive. According to detectives, Soto got into a dispute with his family and left the residence around 11 a.m. Police say...
TAMPA, Fla. - Those who flew helicopters during the Vietnam War gathered in Tampa this week for their annual meeting. Through his grizzled voice, the stories Vietnam helicopter pilots like Art Price tell still echo decades later. "I flew 1275 hours of combat time," Price said. "There’s always fear, you’re...
YBOR CITY, Fla. - Family and friends of John Larson continue to search for the 24-year-old more than a month after he disappeared while on his way to meet friends in Ybor City. On Friday, police found Larson’s Florida driver's license stuck in a fence at DeSoto Park. It's the...
BARTOW, Fla. - A war of words is unfolding in Polk County over what happened at a Lakeland McDonald's a week ago. Video captured on a surveillance camera inside a McDonald's shows Tiana Jones melting down after employees got her order wrong. She flung bottles off the counter, smashed a stack of cups and twerked out the door. The video quickly went viral.
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are investigating a shooting that critically injured two men early Sunday morning. According to the Tampa Police Department, officers were called to the 3400 block of E. North Bay St. after it was reported that two people were shot at the home. Police arriving on...
TAMPA, Fla. - The city of Tampa is launching a campaign to decrease vandalism at city parks, which it says has increased over the course of this year. "We should not be dealing with this foolishness," said Adriana Colina of the city of Tampa. "And in Tampa, we won't be."
CLEARWATER, Fla. - An 18-year-old is accused of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol while traveling more than 100 miles an hour in a 30-mile-per-hour zone in Clearwater. Police say Jacob Egozi was pulled over early Saturday morning after officers saw him speeding and driving with ‘wanton disregard,’...
TAMPA, Fla. - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is investigating whether something in the water poisoned more than 20 ducks at a residential pond in Citrus Park. Residents first noticed two dead ducks on Tuesday and say since then more have turned up dead. As of Sunday,...
Comments / 0