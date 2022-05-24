ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruskin, FL

Special graduation for student who suffered stroke

fox13news.com
 6 days ago

A Lennard High School senior's walk across the stage at...

www.fox13news.com

City
Ruskin, FL
Local
Florida Health
fox13news.com

2 dead in possible Lakewood Ranch murder-suicide, deputies say

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found dead inside a Lakewood Ranch home Friday night. Deputies were asked to go to the Lake Vista Condos for a welfare check at the request of a woman who said she hadn’t heard from her sister and brother-in-law for a week.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
fox13news.com

PCSO: 1 hospitalized after bicycle crashes with beach trolley

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A bicyclist is recovering following a crash with a beach trolley Saturday morning, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say one person was taken to an area hospital following the crash with non-life-threatening injuries. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office has not released details...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
#Lennard High School
fox13news.com

Hundreds of flights across country canceled on Memorial Day, making impact at TPA

TAMPA, Fla. - Memorial Day weekend was projected to be a busy travel weekend, reaching pre-pandemic travel numbers as three million Americans were expected to take to the sky. But the weekend has turned into quite the headache for thousands of travelers, as hundreds of flights have been canceled with thousands more delayed.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Fisherman spots whale shark feeding on plankton off coast of Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. - First, a fisherman spotted a line of plankton near Sarasota, then, to his surprise, a whale shark breached the surface. "That's wild!" said Brad Ward, who was offshore fishing about 26 miles from New Pass. He quickly started capturing video of the encounter. "He's soaking in this...
SARASOTA, FL
fox13news.com

Interest grows in the guardian program

As students locally wrapped up the school year, their safety was top of mind for parents and law enforcement. In Polk County, they've received growing interest in the Armed School Guardian Program.
POLK COUNTY, FL
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Stroke
fox13news.com

Winter Haven man disappears following family dispute

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - Police in Winter Haven continue to search for Jose Orlando Morales Soto, 36, who was last seen on May 20 at his home on Cambridge Drive. According to detectives, Soto got into a dispute with his family and left the residence around 11 a.m. Police say...
WINTER HAVEN, FL
fox13news.com

Freedom's not free, you got to earn it’: Vietnam War pilots reunite in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. - Those who flew helicopters during the Vietnam War gathered in Tampa this week for their annual meeting. Through his grizzled voice, the stories Vietnam helicopter pilots like Art Price tell still echo decades later. "I flew 1275 hours of combat time," Price said. "There’s always fear, you’re...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Missing Tampa man’s ID found at DeSoto Park

YBOR CITY, Fla. - Family and friends of John Larson continue to search for the 24-year-old more than a month after he disappeared while on his way to meet friends in Ybor City. On Friday, police found Larson’s Florida driver's license stuck in a fence at DeSoto Park. It's the...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

2 critically injured in Tampa shooting, police say

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are investigating a shooting that critically injured two men early Sunday morning. According to the Tampa Police Department, officers were called to the 3400 block of E. North Bay St. after it was reported that two people were shot at the home. Police arriving on...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

What's killing the ducks in Citrus Park neighborhood?

TAMPA, Fla. - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is investigating whether something in the water poisoned more than 20 ducks at a residential pond in Citrus Park. Residents first noticed two dead ducks on Tuesday and say since then more have turned up dead. As of Sunday,...
CITRUS PARK, FL

